ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Dr. Brad Smith, orthopedic surgeon, will speak about orthopedic services at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. For people with chronic medical diseases such as heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
SUNDAY, MARCH 27
GROWING MICROGREENS: Learn how to grow food in minimal space at home Sunday, March 27, at the Enterprise Seventh-day Adventist Church. Learn how to grow healthy microgreens at a minimal cost and without taking up much space, and learn the benefits microgreens offer. The lesson starts at 3 p.m., and is open to the public. To RSVP, call 541-263-1789.
TUESDAY, MARCH 29
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30
THURSDAY, MARCH 31
SPRING BINGO NIGHT: Friends of the Wallowa School Foundation will host Spring Bingo night at the Wallowa Senior Center at 6 p.m. Bingo cards are $1 each. Refreshments will be offered and prizes of choice given out to winners.
FRIDAY, APRIL 1
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: Fishtrap Fireside’s final episode of its ninth season comes online beginning April 1. Features readings from Fishtrap friends Ralph Swinehart and Ashley Tackett, and a special guest, Fishtrap’s 2022 Writer-in-Residence, playwright E.M. (Ellen) Lewis. Check out Fireside online at Fishtrap.org or on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel.
