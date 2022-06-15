WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Speaker will be Professor Phillip Ross of Eastern Oregon University.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
PEACE POLE INSTALLATION: 1:30 p.m. Gazebo area, Courthouse lawn. Installation by the Rotary Club of a Peace Pole that was crafted by Steve Arment.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST AID CLASS: 8 a.m.-noon. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free, preregistration required. 541-426-4524 x 1031.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, Wallowa. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but RSVP at 541-426-0539.
SPEAKER SERIES: THE ART OF MAMMAL TRACKING I: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge back deck. Dress for cooler temps. Free and open to public.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY PRIDE: Noon-4 p.m. Ice Creek Picnic Shelter at Wallowa Lake State Park. Join Wallowa County’s LGBTQIA+ community members and celebrate love and inclusion. All ages are welcome to enjoy fun activities and food. Bring a dish to share and BYOB.
MOUNTAIN HIGH BRONCS & BULLS: 5-8:30 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Bull riders combined with ranch saddle broncs. Also a wild horse race and mutton busting for kids. Admission is free; $5 donation requested.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring fiddle duets and old country music. Free and open to public.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. One of 55-plus concerts across the nation with classical pianist Hunter Noack. Tickets start at $35. www.inalandscape.org/.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 22
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Catherine Matthias will talk about the Irlen Syndrome.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park. One of 55-plus concerts across the nation with classical pianist Hunter Noack. Tickets start at $35. www.inalandscape.org/.
SPEAKER SERIES: THE ART OF MAMMAL TRACKING II: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge back deck. Dress for cooler temps. Free and open to public.
THURSDAY, JUNE 23
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park. One of 55+ concerts across the nation with classical pianist Hunter Noack. Tickets start at $35. www.inalandscape.org/.
FRIDAY, JUNE 24
WOODLANDS & WATERSHED FESTIVAL: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Celebrate, play, listen and learn about our county. Connect with over 25 local organizations. Family-oriented fun and hands-on activities event. Free.
CJD RANCH RODEO: 2:30 p.m., trail ride begins at rodeo arena. 6 p.m., social hour at Thunder Room, 7 p.m., dinner/auction begins at Thunder Room. Fundraiser for CJD scholarships.
BRUCE DUNN SCHOLARSHIP FUND DINNER AND CASINO NIGHT: Social hour begins at 5 pm, followed by a prime rib dinner (vegan entrees available) at 6 p.m. Casino-style games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available at the door or online at www.eventbrite.com/e/bruce-dunn-scholarship-fund-dinner-and-casino-night-tickets-339275962537.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring Gabe Bush playing acoustic guitar and vocals. Free and open to public.
EIGHTH ANNUAL THUNDER RUN: Featuring a “thunder run” charity fundraiser, scenic rides and live music. www.wcthunderrun.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 25
ENTERPRISE ELKS YARD SALE: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 211 W. North St., Enterprise. On the side of the building.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
CJD RANCH RODEO: 2-6 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring Buffalo Kim playing a Western folk duo. Free and open to public.
EIGHTH ANNUAL THUNDER RUN: Featuring a “thunder run” charity fundraiser, scenic rides and live music. www.wcthunderrun.com.
SUNDAY, JUNE 26
ENTERPRISE ELKS YARD SALE: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. 211 W. North, Enterprise. On the side of the building.
MONDAY, JUNE 27
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 28
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
