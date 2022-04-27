ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
CAREER FAIR: 1-3 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. For students to meet county employers and explore occupations.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room in the Wallowa County Courthouse.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Nathan from the Alder Slope Nursery will be talking about bee plants. Open to anyone interested in bees & beekeeping.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
JOSEPH FFA ALUMNI TRI-TIP DINNER, DANCE AND AUCTION: 5-9 p.m. Joseph Community Center. $15, tickets available at the Sports Corral.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
FIRST INTO THE WOODS FESTIVAL: 3-7 p.m. Imnaha Store & Tavern. Outdoor family friendly event featuring Barefoot & Bonafide, Jezebel’s Mother, Eric Butterfield, Bart Budwig, Jesse Borgerding, Lyle Witherrite, E. Wayne Jones & The Never Knows, and Country Moonshine. Free, but donations are requested. Bring your own seating.
SUNDAY, MAY 1
FIRST FIRE INSURANCE FUND BENEFIT: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Lostine Southfork Grange. Seed and plant swap, rummage & craft tables, Rada knives, root beer floats and baked goods sale, and take-out lasagna dinners.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 4
THURSDAY, MAY 5
MOTHER’S DAY BAKE AND PLANT SALE: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital lobby. Sponsored by the Hospital Auxiliary; all proceeds go to the hospital.
SATURDAY, MAY 7
MOTHER’S DAY ART WALK: Main Street, Joseph.
TUESDAY, MAY 10
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
