THURSDAY, JULY 22
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center for Art and Culture in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Classical, folk, jazz and rock. Tonight’s performance is by Brass Fire. Free.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. “Reflections on the Lodge Grounds History and the Journey of the Sockeye salmon.” Presented by James Monteith, the Nez Perce elders and historians.
FRIDAY, JULY 23
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Moderate — Hurricane Creek Trail family friendly hike. Meet at Hurricane Creek Trailhead at the end of Hurricane Creek Road at 9 a.m. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 7-10 p.m. Free and open to the public. Live music — hang out on the deck or spread out a blanket on the lawn. Full bar will be open until 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 24
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
SUNDAY, JULY 25
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: PIANO WITH GAIL SWART: 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: BUCKING HORSE STAMPEDE: 1:30 p.m. Main Street in Joseph.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: LITTLE BUCKAROO SPECIAL NEEDS RODEO: 9 a.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena. Free.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: PRCA FAMILY NIGHT RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Arena.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: FAMILY DANCE AT THE THUNDER ROOM — DJ: 9 p.m. At the rodeo grounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.