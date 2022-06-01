WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Lisa Hilty of Sapphire Health Services and Wallowa Valley Senior Living will be the speaker.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well-equipped with resting benches along the way.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but please RSVP at 541-426-0539.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
JHS GRADUATION CEREMONY: 4 p.m. Joseph Charter School football field.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
STATE PARKS DAY AT WALLOWA LAKE: 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteer event at the state park cutting back overgrown brush, covering social trails and improving the trail where necessary. Refreshments and basic tools provided. Meet at the “Nature Trail” trailhead in the marina parking lot.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
FLORA SCHOOL DAYS: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Historic Flora schoolhouse, north of Enterprise on Highway 3.
WHS GRADUATION CEREMONY: 11 a.m. Nez Perce Homeland Grounds.
MONDAY, JUNE 6
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well-equipped with resting benches along the way.
YOUR BEST LIFE WORKSHOP: 6-7 p.m. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. An eight-week workshop for Wallowa County women who want to find their inner power and start living a happier, more fulfilling life. $200, contact Carlynn at 775-742-7835 to register.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
ENHANCE YOUR DRAWING SKILLS WORKSHOP: 2-5 p.m. The Place, 301 S. Lake St., Joseph. Two-day drawing workshop. $120. www.samcollettfineart.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits & gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
