WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23
WALLOWA COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY BAKE SALE: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Enterprise Grain Growers. Pies, pastries, breads, confections and other goodies for sale.
CREATE A THANKFUL CENTERPIECE: 10 a.m.-noon. Wallowa Library, 201 E. First St., Wallowa. All ages welcome, children under 8 need an adult/sibling to attend.
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TRIVIA NIGHT AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 6-8 p.m. Prove your knowledge and win prizes at the brewpub, 803 School St., Enterprise. Sign ups are first-come, first-serve on the Facebook page. Every other Wednesday.
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
WALLOWA COUNTY TURKEY TROT: 8-10 a.m., 5K run-walk fundraiser for Building Healthy Families. Meet at the public parking lot on the Imnaha Highway. $5 donation fee; donations will be matched by the Jennings Hotel.
ENTERPRISE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING FEAST: 1-2:30 p.m., Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St. in Enterprise. Free; donations of desserts or money welcome, but not required.
FRIDAY, NOV. 25
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Artisans, crafters and small businesses.
SATURDAY, NOV. 26
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Artisans, crafters and small businesses.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH AND HOLIDAY PARADE: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Downtown Joseph.
HOLIDAY COCKTAILS AND COOKIES AT STEIN DISTILLERY: 4-6 p.m., 604 N. Main St. Joseph. Free tastings.
LIVE AT THE OK THEATRE: 6-9:30 p.m. Meredith Lann (Brann) and band play the hometown Thanksgiving show at the OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St. $15. www.eventbrite.com/e/meredith-lane-brann-tickets.
SUNDAY, NOV. 27
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 28
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 29
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
DANCE CLUB: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. A casual evening of two-stepping, swing, cha-cha or whatever. Beginners welcome.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30
WALK-IN WEDNESDAY WORKSHOP: 10 a.m.-noon. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Discover what art can do for you. All skill levels welcomed.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
THURSDAY, DEC. 1
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
YOGA FOR HOLIDAY STRESS: 5:30-6:45 p.m. Six-week series with Esther Petrocine at 102 E. Wallowa Ave. in Joseph. Call to save your spot: 541-203-3634.
SOUTH FORK GRANGE PIE AND CAKE AUCTION: 6-8 p.m., M. Crow, 133 Highway 82, Lostine. Auction seeks to raise enough money to pay the fire insurance on the remodeled South Fork Grange.
FRIDAY, DEC. 2
VFW HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Homemade crafts and candies. Breakfast and lunch available.
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Artisans, crafters and small businesses.
A WALLOWA COUNTY CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 N. First St., Enterprise. Vendors and live music.
AVALANCHE AWARENESS PRESENTATION: 6:30 p.m. Winding Waters Boathouse, 204 E. Wallowa Ave., Joseph. Pizza and beer available for purchase, raffle tickets.
SATURDAY, DEC. 3
VFW HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Homemade crafts and candies. Breakfast and lunch available.
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Artisans, crafters and small businesses.
A WALLOWA COUNTY CHRISTMAS BAZAAR AND CRAFT SHOW: 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 600 N. First St., Enterprise. Vendors and live music.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, DEC. 4
MEAT SHOOT: 9 a.m. Wallowa Rod and Gun Club at the clubhouse on Lower Diamond Lane near Wallowa.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, DEC. 5
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, DEC. 6
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
Email calendar entries to editor@wallowa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.