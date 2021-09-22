WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Jori Journigan, of the Wallowa County ESD, and Katy Nesbitt will present info on the Wallowa County Works internship program. Bring a brown bag. Masks required.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 23
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 24
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Trail hike (moderate). Meet at Hurricane Creek Trailhead at the end of Hurricane Creek Road at 9 a.m. Registration required at info@wallowology.org
SATURDAY, SEPT. 25
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). NRL22 match.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and live music.
EAGLE CAP EXTREME SLED DOG RACE ANNUAL VOLUNTEER FAIR: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Masks required. Further information contact publicrelations@eaglecapextreme.com.
WALLOWOLOGY HIKE: A Burning Need? 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Join David Mildrexler, Ph.D., ecologist, on a tour of a recently burned area in the Wallowa Mountains. Preregistration required: info@wallowology.org. Free.
WORK PARTY AT THE FLORA SCHOOL EDUCATION CENTER: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in Flora. Stripping paint, sorting books, setting up copier and more. Any age, any skill levels welcome. For more info, 541-828-7010.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 26
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). Hunter sight-in day/public open range day.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 28
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
