WEDNESDAY, OCT. 26
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon — 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 101 NE First St., Enterprise. Cheryl Coughlan, executive director of the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, will speak on “Celebrating 10 Years — Josephy Center — What Will the Next 10 Years Look Like?”
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon — 1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuilding in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse, 101 S. River St., Enterprise.
THURSDAY, OCT. 27
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m., Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
EAGLE CAP WELLNESS OPEN HOUSE: 4-6 p.m., 616 W. North St., Enterprise. Meet the providers, win free treatments and door prizes.
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 30
WALLOWA HISTORY CENTER: “The Untold Story of Nez Perce Resistance and the Land Survey of 1866,” presentation by David Weaver, 2 p.m., Wallowa History Center, 602 W. First St., Wallowa. Open to the public.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m., Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, OCT. 31
HALLOWEEN BAKE SALE: Hospital lobby, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Wallowa Memorial Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
WATCH FOR THE WITCH: 4-6 p.m., downtown Joseph. Trick-or-treating at participating Joseph merchants.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Enterprise’s Main Street will be blocked off and pedestrian-friendly. Parked cars will be decorated and filled with treats for the whole family. Fun for all ages.
ALL SAINTS EVE CELEBRATION: 5:30-8 p.m., Cloverleaf Hall, 600 NW First St., Enterprise. Family-oriented fun. Costume contest, games, door prizes, hot dogs, cotton candy, photo booth. Sponsored by Enterprise Christian Church.
TG HALLOWEEN PARTY: 7-10 p.m. Terminal Gravity, 803 School St., Enterprise. Live music, costume contest with prizes.
TUESDAY, NOV. 1
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 101 NE First St., Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone and you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health & wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan. $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m., VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10.
ANNUAL BEEKEEPERS POTLUCK: 6:30-8 p.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Final meeting of the year and potluck. Free and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m., Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7-9 p.m., 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Readings from Kirsten Rohla and Dustin Lyons. Meet Fishtrap’s fall writer-in-residence, Liza Birnbaum. Free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
BLUE MOUNTAIN FIDDLE SHOW: 6-9 p.m., Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. All ages are welcome to play, sing, dance and listen. Admission is $5, children under 12 are free. Spaghetti dinner starts at 5 p.m., $15.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m., Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 7
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m., Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m., Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
