THURSDAY, JULY 8
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Classical, folk, jazz and rock. Thursday’s performance is by Kayrn Ann. FREE.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Lecture on Chief Joseph & the Nez Perce. At Wallowa Lake Lodge. Presented by Rich Wandschneider, library director and local historian for Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
FRIDAY, JULY 9
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Easy family-friendly hike. Meet at Wallowa Lake Trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Highway 351. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
WALLOWA COUNTY FLY-IN BANQUET: 5:30 p.m. No-host dinner with live music at the Joseph airport. Live auction and silent auction. Buy tickets online at wallowacountyflyin.com or call 541-561-4426 for more info.
WALLOWOLOGY ASTRONOMY OUTING: FREE: Star Party with telescopes, beginners encouraged. 9:30-11 p.m. Ages 8 & up (adult supervision required). 10:30 p.m.-midnight ages 16 & up. Preregistration required at info@wallowology.org
SATURDAY, JULY 10
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FLY-IN & BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. Joseph airport. Gate fee — $5 (kids 10 & under free), breakfast — $10 (kids 10 & under free). wallowacountyflyin.com or call 541-561-4426 for more info.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
HUMANE SOCIETY DOG DAYS OF SUMMER DOG WASH: You wash or we wash your pet. Shampoo, towels & warm water are provided. $5 small dogs, $10 big dogs. Alley behind Enterprise Fire Station.
