WEDNESDAY, AUG. 4
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall. Program by Chris Guyer and Judy Allen on Rotary’s International Peace Effort. Lunch $10, if desired.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Classical, folk, jazz and rock. Tonight’s performance is by Bad Penny Pleasuremakers. Free.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Tonight’s topic is the stories and drama associated with prohibition times in historic Joseph, presented by Jude Graham, Curator of the Wallowa County Museum. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. BC Falls family-friendly hike (moderate). Meet at Wallowa Lake Trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Highway at 9 a.m. Registration required. Register at info@wallowology.org
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR — AUG. 6-14: Fairgrounds, in Enterprise.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Free & open to the public. Live music — hang out on the deck or spread out a blanket on the lawn. Bar open until 9 p.m.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: Music starts at 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena in Joseph. Music (seven bands!), onsite camping, vendors and an “after-party breakfast.” www.backcountrybashjoseph.com for tickets and info.
SATURDAY, AUG. 7
SUNRISE IRON TRACTOR SHOW: Open all day. 65708 Sunrise Road, Enterprise. Explore Erl McLaughlin’s collection of antique farming equipment. Free.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
ENTERPRISE CITY SKATE PARK GRAND OPENING: 10 a.m — 3 p.m. Corner of School Street and Highway 82. Pro skateboarder, Brandon Novak, will be present from 11 a.m. to noon. Raffles, skating the new ramps, bike safety and skill development rides. Free.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: RIMFIRE FUN SHOOT. 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For more info call 541-975-3000.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: Music starts at 4 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena in Joseph. Music, onsite camping, vendors and an “after-party breakfast.” www.backcountrybashjoseph.com for tickets & info.
SUNDAY, AUG. 8
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: PIANO WITH GAIL SWART: 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, AUG. 10
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
