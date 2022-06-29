WEDNESDAY, JUNE 29
ROTARY CLUB INSTALLATION DINNER: 5:30 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Stacy Green will report on the Rotary International Convention in Houston.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.
THURSDAY, JUNE 30
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, Joseph. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but please RSVP at 541-426-0539.
THE BAND JOSEPH AT THE OK THEATRE: 7-10 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.
FRIDAY, JULY 1
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Collectibles, fishing gear, model kits, vintage clothes, handcrafted items and more. Kitchen will be open.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring Olivia Awbrey. Free and open to public.
SATURDAY, JULY 2
LOSTINE RIVER RUN: Check in begins at 11 a.m. at the old Lostine School on College Street. 8:15 a.m. buses leave for the starting lines. 5K, 10K or 1 mile out-and-back. $25 online & mail-in; $30 on race day. Sponsored by Rotary.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Collectibles, fishing gear, model kits, vintage clothes, handcrafted items and more. Kitchen will be open.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
JOSEPH MOUNTAIN JUBILEE: “Where the mountains meet the music.” All-day music festival at various locations on Main Street in Joseph. Strawberry shortcake fundraiser at the farmers market.
SUNDAY, JULY 3
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JULY 4
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
OLD TIME FOURTH OF JULY PARADE AND CELEBRATION: Main Street, Wallowa. Parade begins at 11 a.m. Food carts, craft booths, drinks, live music!
SHAKE THE LAKE FIREWORKS: North end of Wallowa Lake.
TUESDAY, JULY 5
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 6
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
THURSDAY, JULY 7
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, JULY 8
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Featuring Bad Penny Pleasuremakers. Free and open to public.
WALLOWA COUNTY FLY-IN: 5:30 p.m. Fundraiser dinner banquet with live music and auction. $30 online or at the gate. Joseph State Airport.
SATURDAY, JULY 9
WALLOWA COUNTY FLY-IN: Pancake breakfast from 7-10 a.m.; air show starts at 8 a.m. $5 admission, $10 breakfast. “The best little air show in Oregon.” Joseph State Airport.
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JULY 10
COWBOY ACTION FUN SHOOT: Set up at 10 a.m.; event begins at noon. Potluck dinner afterwards. Revolvers, lever guns, shotguns. Eagle Cap Shooters’ gun range, 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For info call 541-263-2077.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JULY 11
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JULY 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
