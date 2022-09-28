WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Toby Hanson, representing the Oregon’s Alpenfest celebration, will entertain with accordion music.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm of rebuilding in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: 3:45-9 p.m. Activities in Enterprise: parade, opening ceremonies at Terminal Gravity.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: Joseph Community Center. Noon-6 p.m, Alpine Fair: art, craft and food. 5-9 p.m, performance and bratwurst. $25/$15 kids.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: Joseph Community Center. 8-11 a.m., Alpine breakfast. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Alpine Fair: art, craft and food vendors. Noon- 3 p.m. performance and bratwurst dinner. $25/$15 kids. 4-4:45 p.m., free dance lesson. 5-9 p.m. performance and bratwurst dinner. $25/$15 kids.
GRANGE BREAKFAST AND PIE SALE: 8-10 a.m. Joseph Community Events Center. Sponsored by the Hurricane Creek Grange.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA LAKE 55X55 RECEPTION: 7-9 p.m. Josephy Center. Solo exhibit by artist Joan Gilbert. Exhibit runs through Nov. 12.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: Joseph Community Events Center. 8 a.m.-noon. Alpine breakfast. 9 a.m. — 3 p.m., Alpine Fair: art, craft and food vendors.
GRANGE BREAKFAST AND PIE SALE: 8-11 a.m. Joseph Community Center. Sponsored by the Hurricane Creek Grange.
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS: 10:30 am. St Patrick Episcopal Church, Enterprise. Bring your horse, dog, cat or iguana to this annual special service for our animal friends.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
CURIOS AND RELICS SHOOT: Eagle Cap Shooters Association. Any shoulder-mounted firearm at least 50 years or older or replica of such weapon in production more than 50 years ago. For time and details, contact Kim Hutchinson, 541-263-2077.
MONDAY, OCT. 3
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.- 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm of rebuilding in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
FIFTH ANNUAL INDOOR HARVEST YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph. Dog supplies, vintage household collectables, fishing gear, handcrafted specialties, more.
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, in Joseph at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, homemade biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
FIFTH ANNUAL INDOOR HARVEST YARD SALE: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph. Dog supplies, vintage household collectables, fishing gear, handcrafted specialties, more.
SUNDAY, OCT. 9
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, OCT. 10
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 11
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
