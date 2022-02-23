ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise library. Lacey McQuead, City of Enterprise’s administrator, will be the speaker.
VIRTUAL BIG READ BOOK DISCUSSION: Noon to 1 p.m. Log on for a lunchtime book discussion with Fishtrap staff. fishtrap.org.
VIRTUAL BIG READ PRESENTS SALSA DANCING: 1 p.m. and available for streaming afterwards. Four days of salsa dance lessons! Feb. 23-26. ArtCenterEast.org and Fishtrap.org.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees & beekeeping.
THURSDAY, FEB. 24
BOOK GROUP ZOOM DISCUSSION: Noon to 1 pm. Josephy Center, Joseph. A special book group discussion for Black History Month — “Kindred”.
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
MARDI GRAS PANCAKE SUPPER: 5-6:30 p.m. St. Patrick Church, 100 NE 3rd St., Enterprise. Buttermilk & sourdough pancakes, sausage, apple sauce and beverage. Donations to benefit Community Connection senior meals.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
VIRTUAL BIG READ 2022: 6-8 p.m. Live online at fishtrap.org. “Reading like a writer.”
FRIDAY, MARCH 4
VIRTUAL BIG READ 2022: Streaming online at fishtrap.org. Finale: Film series. Short films inspired by The House on Mango Street. Continues through Tuesday, March 8.
SATURDAY, MARCH 5
ELKS CRAB & PRIME RIB FEED: Doors open at 4 p.m. Dessert auction at 6:30 p.m. Casino night at 8 p.m. Presale tickets only, Feb. 4-25. For tickets call 541-426-1829.
TUESDAY, MARCH 8
VIRTUAL BROWN BAG: Noon to 1 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Women’s Songs, with Heidi Muller and other local musicians.
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 9
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
