WEDNESDAY, APRIL 6
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Nic Powers will be presenting info on Winding Waters Medical Clinic.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8 per person.
THURSDAY, APRIL 7
CIRCLE 100 CLUB ANNUAL MEETING: 4:30-6 p.m. Front reception room of Enterprise Christian Church. Sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation. Bring a check for $100 and enjoy refreshments and a short program. For more information call 541-426-1913.
SATURDAY, APRIL 9
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, hash browns, biscuits & gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Featuring music by Larry Murante, Patrice Webb and Brad Parsons. $10 admission; no food or drink service provided; BYO. Doors open at 6:30 pm.
TUESDAY, APRIL 12
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
JOSEPH CITY LIBRARY MEETING: 7 p.m. Joseph Community Center. Relocation of the library discussion and presentation. Show your support and share your thoughts and feelings on the subject. Before the meeting go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/JosephLibrary and fill out the survey.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13
FOOT CLINIC: 12:30-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
KINDERGARTEN ROUNDUP: 6-7 p.m. Wallowa Elementary School. Parents bring birth certificate & immunization records. Child must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2022.
THURSDAY, APRIL 14
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: 6 pm. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors & new members welcome!
SUICIDE PREVENTION TRAINING: 6-7:30 p.m. Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness, 606 Medical Parkway in Enterprise. Free training and open to the public. For info, call 541-426-4524.
SATURDAY, APRIL 16
EASTER EGG HUNT IN JOSEPH: 9 a.m. Joseph City Park. Hunts divided by age groups, ages newborn to 12. Sponsored by Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
VENDOR’S SYMPOSIUM: 10 a.m. to noon, Cloverleaf Hall. A vendor’s symposium is being held by the Wallowa County Farmers Market.
The event, which was canceled the last two years, will feature vendors discussing topics such as appealing booth displays, customer relation, marketing, advertising and networking. It is for both returning market vendors and prospective vendors. The symposium is free and open to the public.
A potluck brunch is part of the event, and participants are asked to bring a bunch item. Coffee and tea will be available.
TUESDAY, APRIL 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Pre-registration required. 541-426-7919.
