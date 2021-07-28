WEDNESDAY, JULY 28
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: LITTLE BUCKAROO SPECIAL NEEDS RODEO: 9 a.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Arena. Free.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: PRCA FAMILY NIGHT RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Arena.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: FAMILY DANCE AT THE THUNDER ROOM — DJ: 9 p.m. At the rodeo grounds.
THURSDAY, JULY 29
RETURN TO AM’SÁAXPA — NEZ PERCE TRIBE RIDE: 8 a.m. — noon. The Nez Perce Tribe will ride and walk the traditional route of the Nimiipuu to their recently purchased property where they will formally bless their homeland. Camping space is available, first come first serve. Restrooms, sinks and trash receptacles will be on site. Parking will be available. No RV hookups. Questions: 208-621-4772.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK WALK: 9 a.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Arena. Entry fee: $40; register your dog for an additional $5 and receive a pink scarf for them. Entry fee includes T-shirt, refreshments and prizes after the walk in the Thunder Room, one general admission rodeo ticket for Thursday night’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” rodeo.
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
SENIOR QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Enjoy acoustic guitar with Gabriel Bush. Free and open to the public.
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SEvRIES: 5:30-7 p.m., at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Classical, folk, jazz and rock. Tonight’s performance is by Hillfolk Noir. Free.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Tonight’s topic is “Wolverines.”
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: PRCA TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Arena. Wear pink!
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: FUN AT THE THUNDER ROOM: 9 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Arena.
FRIDAY, JULY 30
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. West Fork Trail family-friendly hike (easy). Meet at Wallowa Lake Trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Highway at 9 a.m. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: JUNIOR PARADE: 10 a.m. on Main Street in Joseph.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 7-10 p.m. Free & open to the public. Live music — hang out on the deck or spread out a blanket on the lawn. Full bar will be open until 9 p.m.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: PRCA FAMILY NIGHT RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Arena.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: ALL TEEN DANCE: 9 p.m. Joseph Community Center.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS: LIVE MUSIC & DANCING AT THE THUNDER ROOM: 9:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS GRAND PARADE: 10 a.m. Main Street, Joseph.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS PRCA FAMILY NIGHT RODEO: 7 p.m. Harley Tucker Memorial Rodeo Arena.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS ALL TEEN DANCE: 9 p.m. Joseph Community Center.
CHIEF JOSEPH DAYS MUSIC & DANCING AT THE THUNDER ROOM: 9:30 pm.
SUNDAY, AUG. 1
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE PIANO WITH GAIL SWART: 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
