WEDNESDAY, MAY 25
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings March 16-May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 5:30 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
FRIDAY, MAY 27
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE PADDLING CLUB: 5:30 p.m. 501 E. 7th Street, Joseph. Monthly meeting and potluck. 541-432-1121 for more info.
”HEARTWOOD” OPENING RECEPTION: 6:30-9 p.m., Josephy Center. Opening reception for the Steve Arment/Anna Vogel exhibit “Heartwood.” Fancy dress encouraged, live music, no host bar.
SATURDAY, MAY 28
HURRICANE CREEK HALF MARATHON/5 MILE/5K/1 MILE KIDS RUN: 8 a.m.-noon. Starting line at Joseph City Park. Pick up race packet starting at 6:30 a.m. For registration and fees, go to www.runnersofthesage.com.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
EAGLE CAP EXCURSION TRAIN: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Elgin Depot in Elgin. 25-mile round trip along the Grande Ronde River. Boxed lunch included. 541-437-3652 for prices and to book.
WALLOWOLOGY GRAND OPENING: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. 508 N. Main St, Joseph. Celebrating their ninth season with activities, snacks, speakers, stories and art.
EHS GRADUATION CEREMONY: 1 p.m. Enterprise High School’s football field (weather permitting), or high school gym.
WHS ANNUAL ALUMNI BANQUET: Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 7 p.m. Beth Johnson Room, Wallowa Elementary building. For info call 541-910-2230.
MONDAY, MAY 30
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, MAY 31
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 1
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well-equipped with resting benches along the way.
THURSDAY, JUNE 2
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but please RSVP at 541-426-0539.
FRIDAY, JUNE 3
JHS GRADUATION CEREMONY: 4 p.m. Joseph Charter School football field.
SATURDAY, JUNE 4
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
STATE PARKS DAY AT WALLOWA LAKE: 9 a.m.-noon. Volunteer event at the state park cutting back overgrown brush, covering social trails and improving the trail where necessary. Refreshments and basic tools provided. Meet at the “Nature Trail” trailhead in the marina parking lot.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS’ MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
FLORA SCHOOL DAYS: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Historic Flora schoolhouse, north of Enterprise on Highway 3.
WHS GRADUATION CEREMONY: 11 a.m. Nez Perce Homeland Grounds.
MONDAY, JUNE 6
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 7
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.