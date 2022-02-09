WEDNESDAY, FEB. 9
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Program will be a memory workout involving members and guests.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health, a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
THURSDAY, FEB. 10
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m.. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, FEB. 11
11th ANNUAL SWEETHEART INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph. Lots of items for sale. Lunch served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SATURDAY, FEB. 12
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
11th ANNUAL SWEETHEART INDOOR YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Joseph. Lots of items for sale. Breakfast and lunch will be served.
VIRTUAL TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Featuring Janis Carper, Carolyn Lochert and Gregory Rawlins. Sponsored by Wallowa Valley Music Alliance. Streaming live at http://wvmusicalliance.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical & occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
DRAGON BOAT PADDLE CLUB MEETING: 5:45 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Open to anyone interested in paddling in a 10- or 20-person dragon boat on Wallowa Lake this summer. Please wear a mask for the meeting.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 pm. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 16
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Program will feature Fishtrap.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8 per person.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health, a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
THE BIG READ KICKOFF: 6 p.m. Presented by Fishtrap. “The House on Mango Street” by Sandra Cisneros. Live online interview with the author. www.fishtrap.org.
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 23
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. 65355 Hurricane Creek Road, Enterprise (big red barn). Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping. Bring a camp chair.
