WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. Kathleen Negus will speak about Medicare Advantage Plans.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
TACO NIGHT: 5-7 p.m. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. All you can eat for $10.
ANNUAL BEEKEEPERS POTLUCK: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. Final meeting of the year and potluck. Free and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping.
THURSDAY, NOV. 3
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7-9 p.m. 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Readings from Kirsten Rohla and Dustin Lyons. Meet Fishtrap’s fall writer-in-residence, Liza Birnbaum. Free and open to the public.
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh local products in a social gathering place.
BLUE MOUNTAIN FIDDLE SHOW: 6-9 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange., 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. All ages are welcome to play, sing, dance and listen. Admission is $5, children under 12 are free. Spaghetti dinner starts at 5 pm, $15.
SUNDAY, NOV. 6
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 7
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 8
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon — 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise.
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm to rebuild in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
LIVING WELL: 5-6:30 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Ten-week health and wellness program taught by Dr. Emily Sheahan; $99 refundable registration fee. Call 541-426-7998 to register.
THURSDAY, NOV. 10
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, 800 N. River St., Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
BRADY GOSS (FOR THE PEOPLE OF WALLOWA): 6-10 p.m., OK Theatre, 208 W. Main St., Enterprise. $20 via Eventbrite. A night of music and fundraising for the people of Wallowa.
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh local products in a social gathering place.
27TH ANNUAL HEALTHY FUTURES DINNER AUCTION: Doors open at 5 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, 601 NW First St., Enterprise. Tickets are $75 and advance purchase is required. Call 541-426-1913 or email stacy.green@wchcd.org.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7-10 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, 105 NE First St., Enterprise. $10. The 17th season of Tunesmith opens with Will Gillespie, Meredith Lane and Gregory Rawlins. No food or drink service provided; bring your own.
SUNDAY, NOV. 13
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, NOV. 14
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture, 403 N. Main St., Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, NOV. 15
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Hearts for Health conference room, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room, 601 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Registration required. 541-426-7919.
