ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Senator Bill Hansell, Angela Dietrich, and Chuck Anderson will give a program on “Being an Informed Citizen.” Wear your mask. Bring a brown bag lunch, unless you have ordered ahead of time.
THURSDAY, OCT. 7
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
DISCOVERY WALK: Family friendly, 9-11 a.m. every day in October. By appointment only, email judys@wallowology.org to reserve a spot.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome. Free.
FRIDAY, OCT. 8
HARVEST YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange hall, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Collectibles, household, crafts. Lunch will be available.
TAMKALIKS COMMUNITY CONVERSATION & SLIDESHOW: 5-7 p.m. Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Arbor. Stories & photos from the last 30 years. First Foods dinner for $10/meal, fundraiser for Tamkaliks Celebration.
SATURDAY, OCT. 9
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 8-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
HARVEST YARD SALE: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange hall, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Collectibles, household, crafts. Lunch will be available.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and live music. Final market day of the season!
NEZ PERCE WALLOWA HOMELAND: Starting at 10 a.m. Tamkaliks grounds. Help us welcome back salmon, lamprey, tule, camas and other wetland relatives. A salmon meal will be served at noon, and an afternoon of drumming and dancing. Limited to fully vaccinated people unless too young or medically exempted.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). NRL22 match.
MONDAY, OCT. 11
DISCOVERY WALK: Family friendly, 9-11 a.m. every day in October. By appointment only, email judys@wallowology.org to reserve a spot.
TUESDAY, OCT. 12
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
THURSDAY, OCT. 14
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 6 p.m. Monthly meeting. VFW Hall, Enterprise. Visitors and new members welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.