WEDNESDAY, APRIL 20
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Ed Spaulding will talk about the Friends of the Wallowa Railroad.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT TACO NIGHT: 5-8 p.m. VFW Hall, Enterprise. $8 per person.
THURSDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 21-22
RECYCLE CENTER ANNUAL SPRING CLEAN-UP: Volunteers needed for spruce up projects to tidy up the recycling center.
FRIDAY, APRIL 22
EARTH DAY AT WALLOWOLOGY: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Family-oriented activities at the Wallowology center in Joseph.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23
EARTH DAY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Discovery Walk on the East Moraine. Community baling twine collection. Visit Wallowology.org for more info.
EARTH DAY YARD SALE: Recycle Center on Fish Hatchery Road, Enterprise. All proceeds benefit community recycling. Coloring contest, games, recycling info and prizes. Bring donated items from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday-Friday April 21-22, or Saturday morning before the sale.
SUNDAY, APRIL 24
ICE CREAM SOCIAL: Noon to 3 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, Airport Lane, Joseph. Free, everyone welcome.
MIDVALLEY THEATRE READINGS: 3 p.m. South Fork Grange, 317 Rosewell St., Lostine. Readings of Fishtrap’s playwright/writer-in-resident E.M. Lewis’ work by local actors. Free; light refreshments will be served.
TUESDAY, APRIL 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
MEN’S GUILD 100 ANNUAL MEETING: 5:30-7 p.m. M. Crow & Co., Lostine. Sponsored by the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation, the meeting is open to all men who wish to support a specific health care project by donating $100 to the Foundation. The event includes smashburgers and complimentary nonalcoholic beverages. No host beer and wine are available. For more info call 541-426-1913.
JOSEPH CITY LIBRARY MEETING (RE-SCHEDULED): 7 p.m. Joseph Community Center. Relocation of the library discussion and presentation. Show your support and share your thoughts and feelings on the subject. Before the meeting go to www.surveymonkey.com/r/JosephLibrary and fill out the survey.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
CAREER FAIR: 1-3 p.m. Cloverleaf Hall, Enterprise. For students to meet county employers and explore occupations.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m, Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings through May 25. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room in the Wallowa County Courthouse.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Education-focused, fun & open to anyone interested in bees & beekeeping.
FRIDAY, APRIL 29
JOSEPH FFA ALUMNI TRI-TIP DINNER, DANCE & AUCTION: 5-9 p.m. Joseph Community Center. $15, tickets available at the Sports Corral.
SATURDAY, APRIL 30
1st ANNUAL INTO THE WOODS FESTIVAL: 3-7 p.m. Imnaha Store & Tavern. Outdoor family friendly event featuring Barefoot & Bonafide, Jezebel’s Mother, Eric Butterfield, Bart Budwig, Jesse Borgerding, Lyle Witherrite, E. Wayne Jones & The Never Knows, and Country Moonshine. Free, but donations are requested. Bring your own seating.
TUESDAY, MAY 3
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.