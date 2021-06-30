THURSDAY, JULY 1
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., at the gazebo on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Classical, folk, jazz and rock. Tonight’s performance is by Margo Cilker and Jezebel’s Mother. Free.
THURSDAY, JULY 1 - SUNDAY, JULY 4
7th ANNUAL THUNDER RUN: Motorcycle “Thunder Run” charity fundraiser, scenic rides, live bands, great food & drink. Stubborn Mule in Joseph.
FRIDAY, JULY 2 - SATURDAY, JULY 3
KICKOFF TO CJD RANCH RODEO: Trail ride begins Friday at 2 p.m. Dinner in the Thunder Room at 6 p.m. Ranch rodeo begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Harley Tucker Arena & Thunder Room in Joseph. Fundraiser for CJD scholarships.
SATURDAY, JULY 3
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
TROY’S INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: Noon. Horseshoes, kiddy parade. At 3 p.m. food, beer/wine concession, dessert auction, live music & street dance, fireworks display.
SUNDAY, JULY 4
WALLOWA OLD TIME FOURTH OF JULY PARADE: Parade begins at 2 p.m, followed by a barbecue at Wallowa Fire Hall at noon. Vendor street market all day.
FOURTH OF JULY FIREWORKS AT WALLOWA LAKE: 10 p.m. at the north end of Wallowa Lake.
