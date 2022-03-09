ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Lacey McQuead, Enterprise City administrator, will speak about zoning and land use planning for the city.
FOOT CLINIC: Noon to 3 p.m. Enterprise Senior Center.
THURSDAY, MARCH 10
FLORA SCHOOL WORK PARTY: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Dress in layers to help with paint stripping, office work and book work. Bring a sack lunch. For more info: 541-828-7010 or floraschool@tds.net.
SATURDAY, MARCH 12
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
REGIONAL BAZAAR: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Items include Costa Rica coffee beans, Bling jewelry, Scentsy and more. For more info: 541-605-8233.
TUNESMITH NIGHT: 7 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall in Enterprise; streaming live on wvmusicalliance.org. Featuring Erisy Watt, Jeremy Farrara and An American Forrest.
TUESDAY, MARCH 15
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m, Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings March 16 — May 25. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. For people with chronic medical diseases such as heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE DINNER: 4-6 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Enjoy corned beef, cabbage, roll and dessert while listening to Irish music. Requested donation: $15; children under 12: $10.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
VIRTUAL BROWN BAG: Noon to 1 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Wallowa Songs, with songwriters Heidi Muller, Kate Power and Lennie Anderson.
