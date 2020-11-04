THURSDAY, NOV. 5
JOSEPH FFA ALUMNI DRIVE-BY DINNER: 5-7 p.m. Joseph High School cafeteria. Pick up pork loin dinner curb side for $12. For tickets call or text 541-398-8120.
FRIDAY, NOV. 6
VIRTUAL FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: 7 p.m. The lineup includes poet and memoir writer Benjamin Curry of Joseph; retired journalist, teacher and editor Kathy Hunter; and poetry and essay writer Moll McCarthy, who recently moved to Arizona from Wallowa County. The virtual fireside reading can be watched at fishtrap.org or on Fishtrap’s YouTube page.
ONGOING
A.A. online meetings: oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
