WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Lunch $10, if desired.
MENTOR MATCH TEEN ENTREPRENEUR PROGRAM INTRODUCTION MEETING: 6:30–7:30 p.m. Building Healthy Families, 207 E. Park St. Enterprise. Come learn about the Mentor Match program and see if it’s right for you. Juniors and seniors countywide are eligible. The program is free to all participants. Information meeting will serve pizza. For more info contact program advisor Stacy Green at 541-398-2314.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN QUILTERS GUILD: 5:30 p.m. social, 6 p.m. meeting. VFW Hall in Enterprise. First meeting of the year. Visitors welcome, $20 membership to join. Masks required.
WALLOWOLOGY PRESENTATION: CARBON CHAMPS 6-7 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. David Mildrexler, Ph.D., systems ecologist, Eastern Oregon Legacy Lands, will discuss the role large trees play in the forest community. Presentation outside, dress for cool weather. Free and open to public.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 10
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. West Fork Trail hike (easy). Meet at Wallowa Lake Trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Highway at 9 am. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
HEARTS FOR HEALTH INTEGRATED CARE CENTER RIBBON CUTTING: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Masks required.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Music by Wild Honey. Free and open to public.
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. “Prophecy’s Final Countdown.” Free Bible prophecy seminar.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOC: PATRIOT DAY MEMORIAL BORDER WAR MATCH: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). Gate opens at 8 a.m., event begins at 10 a.m. Lunch provided. $60 nonmembers; $50 ECSA members. For info: 541-975-3000.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
HUMANE SOCIETY DOG DAYS OF SUMMER DOG WASH: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. You wash or we wash your pet. Shampoo, towels and warm water are provided. $5 small dogs, $10 big dogs. Alley behind Enterprise Fire Station.
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. “Signs of the End You Cannot Ignore.” Free Bible prophecy seminar.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 12
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATION COWBOY FUN SHOOT: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). For info: 541-975-3000.
MONDAY, SEPT. 13
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. “The Antichrist Revealed.” Free Bible prophecy seminar.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 14
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
INTRODUCTION TO THE ART AND SCIENCE OF WILDLIFE TRACKING: Online. 5:30-6:45 p.m. Presented by Marcus Reynerson of the Oregon Natural Desert Association. Registration is free and required. https://onda.org/event/intro-to-the-art-and-science-of-wildlife-tracking/.
SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH PRESENTATION: 6 p.m. 305 Wagner St., Enterprise. “The Time of the End.” Free Bible prophecy seminar.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 15
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Lunch $10, if desired.
