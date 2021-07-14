THURSDAY, JULY 15
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome!
16th ANNUAL COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Classical, folk, jazz and rock. Tonight’s performer is Elwood. FREE.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Raptor Rehabilitation & Regional Owls presented by Lynn Tompkins, Director of Blue Mountain Wildlife.
FRIDAY, JULY 16
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Moderate — BC Falls family friendly hike. Meet at Wallowa Lake Trailhead at end of Wallowa Lake Highway 351 at 9 a.m. Registration required, with a 10-person maximum group size. Register at info@wallowology.org
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 7-10 p.m. Free & open to the public. Live music — hang out on the deck or spread out a blanket on the lawn. Full bar will be open until 9 p.m.
SATURDAY, JULY 17
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS — NRL22 Match: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise (gun range). For info: 541-975-3000.
TUESDAY, JULY 20
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Pre-registration required. 541-426-7919.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.