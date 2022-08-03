WEDNESDAY, AUG. 3
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Tom Golden will speak about Rotary International involvement in disease eradication.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels. For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 4
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 pm. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 5
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Junior rodeo.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Two full nights of music, seven bands, onsite camping, vendors and an after-party breakfast.
SATURDAY, AUG. 6
SUNRISE IRON MUSEUM DAY: All-day annual event showcasing over 100 tractors, plows, cultivators and other antique machinery from the early 1900s. 65708 Sunrise Road, Enterprise.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 8 a.m., Food booth opens; 8:30 a.m., Flag raising; 9 a.m., 4-H Dog Show begins; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Junior rodeo.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
BACK COUNTRY BASH: Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Two full nights of music, seven bands, onsite camping, vendors and an after-party breakfast.
SUNDAY, AUG. 7
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
COWBOY ACTION FUN SHOOT: Set up at 10 a.m.; event begins at noon. Potluck dinner afterwards. Revolvers, lever guns, shotguns. Eagle Cap Shooters’ gun range, 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For info call 541-263-2077.
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 11 a.m., Food booth opens; noon, 4-H Horse show begins, Flag raising and meeting.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 8
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 7 a.m., Food booth opens; 8 a.m., 4-H Horse show begins.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 9
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 7 a.m., Food booth opens; 8 a.m., 4-H Horse show begins; 7 p.m., Horse awards program.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 10 a.m., Cloverleaf Hall opens; 11 a.m., Food booth opens; 7 p.m., Team roping drawpot.
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Tom Golden will speak about Rotary International involvement in disease eradication.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels. For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
THURSDAY, AUG. 11
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 6-8 a.m., Breakfast; 6 a.m., Food booth opens; 10 a.m., Cloverleaf Hall opens; noon, Sheep and goat market followed by breeding; 3 p.m., Livestock judging contest; 6:30 p.m., Grand champion market classes: beef, sheep, goat, swine.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE PIE SALE: Noon-5 p.m. At the fairgounds.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, AUG. 12
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 6-8 a.m., Breakfast; 6 a.m., Food booth opens; 8:30 a.m., Small-animal show; 8:30 a.m., Swine showmanship; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Cloverleaf Walk-Wallowa County Farmers Market; 10 a.m., Cloverleaf Hall opens; 10:30 a.m., Beef showmanship; 3 p.m., Sheep and goat showmanship; 4 p.m., Bessie bingo; 6:30 p.m., All-around showmanship; 7 p.m., Team roping.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
SATURDAY, AUG. 13
WALLOWA COUNTY FAIR: 6-8 a.m., Breakfast; 6 a.m., Food booth opens; 8:30 a.m., Small-animal show; 8:30 a.m., Swine showmanship; 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Cloverleaf Walk-Wallowa County Farmers Market; 10 a.m., Cloverleaf Hall opens; 10:30 a.m., Beef showmanship; 3 p.m., Sheep and goat showmanship; 4 p.m., Bessie bingo; 6:30 p.m., All-around showmanship; 7 p.m., Team roping.
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT-BREAKFAST AND BAZAAR: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
HUMANE SOCIETY DOG WASH: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Alley behind the Enterprise Fire Station. $10 large dogs, $5 small dogs.
SUNDAY, AUG. 14
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, AUG. 15
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, AUG. 16
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
