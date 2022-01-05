ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Chuck Anderson will present the background and impact of the Four-Way Test used by Rotary.
THURSDAY, JAN. 6
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
FRIDAY, JAN. 7
FISHTRAP FIRESIDE: Featuring Sara Miller, Marika Straw and Shannon McNerney. Online at Fishtrap.org and on Fishtrap’s YouTube channel.
SATURDAY, JAN. 8
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-1:45 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Taught by WMH physical and occupational therapists. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 12
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Mountain Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings Jan. 26 through March 16. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. How nutrition choices affect your body and health; a supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-9708 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.