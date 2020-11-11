SATURDAY, NOV. 14
ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT BREAKFAST: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Second Saturday breakfast at Hurricane Creek Grange is back! Biscuits & gravy, pancakes, eggs, bacon and beverages for a suggested $8 donation. Social distancing and masks required. 82930 Airport Road, Joseph.
SATURDAY, NOV. 21
2020 LOSTINE TURKEY TROT: Check-in and late registration 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Runners and walkers can start any time after 10 a.m. and must finish by 2 p.m. Participants are asked to stagger start times to maintain COVID-19 social distancing. Preregistration is $12 per person or $20 per family. Race-day registration is $15 per person or $25 per family. Entry forms may be obtained at Sports Corral, Joseph Hardware, Dollar Stretcher, The Bookloft, M. Crow, Wallowa Food City, the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture and all three locations of Community Bank in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa. Sponsored by the Rotary Foundation of Wallowa County, proceeds fund college scholarships for Wallowa County students.
ONGOING
A.A. online meetings: 541-624-5117.
Building Healthy Families 541-426-9411.
Community Connection 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts and Culture 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library 541-886-4265.
Wallowology 541-263-1663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.