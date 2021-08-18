WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Seth Kinzie will talk about his peace project in Africa. Lunch $10, if desired.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 4-6 p.m. Josephy Center in Joseph. Visitors and players of all levels are welcome! Free.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30-7 p.m., on the courthouse lawn in Enterprise. Tonight’s performance is by Sons of Guns. Free.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Tonight’s lecture topic is the rich history of Chief Joseph and the Nez Perce, led by local historian Rich Wandschneider. Free and open to the public.
FRIDAY, AUG. 20
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. West Fork Trail hike (easy). Meet at Wallowa Lake trailhead at the end of Wallowa Lake Hwy 351 at 9 a.m. Register at info@wallowology.org
MAIN STREET SHOW AND SHINE: Noon. The seventh show and shine begins with a cruise to the Imnaha Store. Meet behind the Joseph grocery store.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE MUSIC ON THE DECK: 5-7 p.m. Free & open to the public. Live music by Laura Skovlin, Pat Cason and George Boesger. Hang out on the deck or spread a blanket on the lawn. Full bar will be open until 9 p.m.
MAIN STREET SHOW AND SHINE: LIVE MUSIC: 5-8 p.m., Warde Park on Main Street in Enterprise. Music by No Boundaries.
SATURDAY, AUG. 21
MAIN STREET SHOW AND SHINE: 7-10 a.m. Enterprise Elks breakfast, in front of Main Street Motors.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Family-friendly stroll, meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge.
MAIN STREET SHOW AND SHINE: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vehicles will be displayed on Main Street in Enterprise. After the awards, the cars will cruise by local senior homes.
QUILT DISPLAY ON THE COURTHOUSE LAWN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hosted by the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors.
EAGLE CAP SHOOTERS ASSOCIATON — PRS PRECISION RIFLE MATCH: 69105 Ant Flat Road, Enterprise. For more info call 541-975-3000.
SUNDAY, AUG. 22
YOGA ON THE LAWN: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. Free and open to the public.
HURRICANE CREEK GRANGE COMMUNITY BARBECUE: 1-4 p.m., 82930 Airport Lane, Joseph. To thank the community for their support throughout the year, the grange is hosting a barbecue serving hamburgers, hotdogs, salad, pie and ice cream. Free.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE: PIANO WITH GAIL SWART: 6-9 p.m. Free and open to the public.
TUESDAY, AUG. 24
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE PIANO EVENING WITH SETH KINZIE AND BART BUDWIG: 7-8 p.m. Free and open to public.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 25
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Lunch $10, if desired.
WALLOWA COUNTY BEEKEEPERS: 6:30-8 p.m. 65355 Hurricane Creek Road, Enterprise (big red barn). Education-focused, fun and open to anyone interested in bees and beekeeping. Bring a camp chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.