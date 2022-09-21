WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 21
NATURAL DISASTER SUPPORT GROUP: Noon-1 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center. Support one another as we weather the storm of rebuilding in Wallowa. Open to everyone; you do not need to be enrolled in services to participate.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30 p.m.-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well-equipped with resting benches along the way.
INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE CELEBRATION: 7 p.m. Josephy Center. Seth Kinzie will present his experiences as a Rotary Peace Fellow in Ethiopia, Somalia and Malawi as artists Joan Gilbert and Kasiah Sword paint their impressions of his story. Dessert potluck.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 22
FISHTRAP’S GRAND OPENING: 5-7 p.m. 107 W. Main St., Enterprise. Grand opening of Fishtrap’s new home and event space. Enjoy live music, readings from local writers, refreshments and tour the newly renovated Bowlby Building.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALK: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
ART ABOVE ABUSE WORKSHOP AND EXHIBIT: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Free painting class as a space to explore how violence or abuse has impacted one’s life.
LIVE IN HOPE BENEFIT: 6-7 p.m. Benefit for Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness. In-person tickets are $35; free to watch virtually. Bid on the online auction. For more info: https://wvcenterforwellness.org/liveinhope.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 25
ART ABOVE ABUSE WORKSHOP AND EXHIBIT: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Josephy Center. Free painting class as a space to explore how violence or abuse has impacted one’s life.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Events Center, 102 E. First St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, SEPT. 26
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 27
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 p.m. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: 3:45-9 p.m. Activities in Enterprise — parade, opening ceremonies at Terminal Gravity.
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: Joseph Community Events Center. Noon-6 p.m., Alpine Fair: art, crafts and food vendors. 5-9 p.m., performance and bratwurst dinner, $25/$15 kids.
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: Joseph Community Events Center. 8-11 a.m., Alpine breakfast. 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Alpine Fair: art, crafts and food vendors. Noon-3 p.m., performance and bratwurst dinner, $25/$15 kids. 4-4:45 p.m., free dance lesson. 5-9 p.m., performance and bratwurst dinner, $25/$15 kids.
GRANGE BREAKFAST AND PIE SALE: 8-10 a.m. CJD rodeo grounds, Joseph. Sponsored by the Hurricane Creek Grange.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, OCT. 2
OREGON’S ALPENFEST: Joseph Community Events Center. 8 a.m.-noon, Alpine breakfast. 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Alpine Fair: art, crafts and food vendors.
GRANGE BREAKFAST AND PIE SALE: 8-11 a.m. CJD rodeo grounds, Joseph. Sponsored by the Hurricane Creek Grange.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, OCT. 3
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, OCT. 4
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
