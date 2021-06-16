THURSDAY, JUNE 17
MOMMY AND ME: MOVE & EXPLORE: 9-10 a.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Parent participation play sessions — move and explore with music, dance, song, stretching and story. Wear comfy clothes and bring a mat and water bottle. Suggested donation: $5 per family.
SATURDAY, JUNE 19
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23 — THURSDAY, JUNE 24
IN A LANDSCAPE: CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-9 p.m. Wallowa Lake State Park. Outdoor concert featuring a 9-foot Steinway grand piano on a flatbed trailer. Music is transmitted to concert-goers via wireless headphones. Bring your own lawn chairs. Tickets are required due to limited capacity. tickets@inalandscape.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
THE NEZ PERCE STORY — A WEEKLY DISCUSSION: 1 p.m. The Josephy Center. A summerlong introduction to the walwama band of the Nez Perce Indians who made the county home for millennia before settler arrival: How did they live? When and why were they forced out? Who were Old and Young Chief Joseph? Where are the Nez Perce now? The discussions will take place on the second floor of the Josephy Center building, right next to the permanent Nez Perce display. No fees, but donations will be appreciated. For questions, call Rich at 541-432-0505.
FRIDAY, JUNE 25
WOODLANDS & WATERSHED FESTIVAL: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Celebrate, play, listen and learn about what makes our little corner of Oregon a wonderful place to live. Sponsored by Wallowa Resources and Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center this family-oriented event provides opportunities for all ages to learn about our county through fun and engaging hands-on activities.
SATURDAY, JUNE 26
MOUNTAIN HIGH BRONCS & BULLS: 3-7:30 p.m. Wallowa County Fairgrounds. Big names, big close up experience and big fun. Bull riders combined with ranch saddle broncs, plus the wild horse race and mutton busting for the little ones. Free admission.
ONGOING
A.A. online meetings: oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families: 541-426-9411.
Community Connection: 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library: 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap: 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange: 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts & Culture: 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library: 541-886-4265.
Wallowology: 541-263-1663.
