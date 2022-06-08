WEDNESDAY, JUNE 8
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Speaker will be Phillip Travis of Eastern Oregon University discussing the lead-up to the Russian invasion of the Ukraine.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
YOUR BEST LIFE WORKSHOP: 6-7 p.m. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. An eight-week workshop for Wallowa County women who want to find their inner power and start living a happier, more fulfilling life. $200, contact Carlynn at 775-742-7835 to register.
THURSDAY, JUNE 9
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 pm. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, JUNE 10
ENHANCE YOUR DRAWING SKILLS WORKSHOP: 2-5 p.m. The Place, 301 S. Lake St., Joseph. two-day drawing workshop. $120. www.samcollettfineart.com.
SATURDAY, JUNE 11
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
WALLOWOLOGY TOUR: 8 a.m.-noon. Meet at Wallowology in Joseph. “Fostering Resilience in Private Forestlands.” Join Forester Pat Daugherty and ecologist David Mildrexleer on a tour and discussion of place-based solutions in the Wallowa Mountains.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
MONDAY, JUNE 13
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 14
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 15
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet outside in front of Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Every Wednesday Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will head out on the walking path that encircles the hospital campus — about a half-mile long, flat and well equipped with resting benches along the way.
THURSDAY, JUNE 16
ADULT MENTAL HEALTH FIRST-AID CLASS: 8 a.m.-noon. Hearts for Health Integrated Care Center, 606 Medical Parkway, Enterprise. Free, preregistration required. 541-426-4524 x 1031.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
VETERANS APPRECIATION DINNER: 6-7:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center, Wallowa. Hosted by Wallowa Valley Center for Wellness and Wallowa County Veterans Services. Come have a meal on us, connect with other veterans and get a goodie bag of resources. Catered by Chuckwagon Sisters. Free, but please RSVP at 541-426-0539.
SATURDAY, JUNE 18
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
WALLOWA COUNTY PRIDE: Noon-4 p.m. Ice Creek Picnic Shelter at Wallowa Lake State Park. Join Wallowa County’s LGBTQIA+ community members and celebrate love and inclusion. All ages are welcome to enjoy fun activities and food. Bring a dish to share and BYOB.
MOUNTAIN HIGH BRONCS AND BULLS: 5-8:30 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Bull riders combined with ranch saddle broncs. Also a wild horse race and mutton busting for kids. Admission is free; $5 donation requested.
MONDAY, JUNE 20
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JUNE 21
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
CLASSICAL MUSIC IN THE WILD: 6-8 p.m. Wallowa Lake Lodge. One of more than 55 concerts across the nation with classical pianist Hunter Noack. Tickets start at $35. www.inalandscape.org/.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
