WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
SENIOR STRENGTH & STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon — 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Court will present the program.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels. For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
MUSIC ON MAIN: 5:30-7:30 p.m. On the grass near Lamb Trading Co., Main Street, Joseph. Featuring Darrell Brann and friends and family. Free.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB RIDE: 6-8 p.m. Meet at Terminal Gravity. Pavement/gravel ride, 13 miles, 800-feet elevation gain. Pine Tree Road Loop.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. Featuring staff and board from the Nez Perce Tribal Fisheries and the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland Project.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
TAMKALIKS: 7 p.m. roll call. Tamkaliks Dance Arbor, Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Wallowanezperce.org
SATURDAY, JULY 23
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAPADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
TAMKALIKS: 9 a.m. horse procession; 1 p.m. grand entry, contest and social dancing; 7 p.m. grand entry, contest and social dancing. Tamkaliks Dance Arbor, Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Wallowanezperce.org
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT AND DINNER: Two-day tourney at Alpine Meadows. Tee time at 9 a.m. Casino games, Calcutta auction and prizes. For info call Chad Conrad at 541-805-0362.
BLUE MOUNTAIN FIDDLE SHOW: Dinner available at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Play, listen or do both! $5 per person plus dinner charge.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
TAMKALIKS FRIENDSHIP POTLUCK: Noon. Tamkaliks Dance Arbor, Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Bring a dish to share. 2 p.m., grand entry, contest and social dancing.
ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT: Two-day tourney at Alpine Meadows. For info call Chad Conrad at 541-805-0362.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JULY 25
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JULY 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Every Tuesday and Thursday through Sept. 15. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BUCKING HORSE STAMPEDE: 2-2:25 p.m. Watch the CJD bucking horses stampede down Main Street in Joseph.
WALLOWA MOUNTAIN BICYCLE CLUB RIDE: 6:15-8 p.m. Meet at Kokanee Inn in Joseph. Pavement ride, 11 miles, Wallowa Lake.
WALLOWOLOGY ASTRONOMY OUTING: 9 p.m. — 1 a.m. Beginners encouraged. Free. To sign up and receive details, preregister at info@wallowology.org.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 27
CJD LITTLE BUCKAROO RODEO: 9 a.m.-noon. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Rodeo for special needs children and adults, free entry. Open to public and free of charge to watch.
SENIOR STRENGTH AND STRETCH: 10 am. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. The Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Court will present the program.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels. For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
ENTERPRISE CEMETERY MAINTENANCE DISTRICT MEETING: 6 pm. Thornton Conference Room, Wallowa County Courthouse.
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 6-7 p.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
CJD PRCA RODEO FAMILY NIGHT: 6:30-9 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
CJD FAMILY DANCE: 9-11:55 p.m. Thunder Room, next to Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Family dance.
THURSDAY, JULY 28
MILES FOR MAMMOGRAMS 5K WALK: 9 a.m.-noon. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. All entry fees go to Wallowa Memorial Hospital for mammogram screening/equipment. Dogs are welcome for an additional fee.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. To register, call 541-426-5314.
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
CJD PRCA RODEO TOUGH ENOUGH TO WEAR PINK: 6:30-10 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
WALLOWA LAKE LODGE LECTURE SERIES: 7-8 p.m. David Mildrexler will speak about water, wildlife climate and a conservation vision for our mountains.
CJD THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER PARTY: 9-11:55 p.m. Thunder Room, next to Harley Tucker Arena. Drinks, music and more.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
WALLOWA MOUNTAINS BICYCLE CLUB RIDE: 7-9 a.m. Meet at Kokanee Inn in Joseph. Pavement ride, 25 miles, intermediate pace.
CJD JUNIOR PARADE: 10-11:05 a.m. North Main Street, Joseph.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
CJD PRCA RODEO WESTERN HERITAGE NIGHT: 6:30-10 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
SATURDAY, JULY 30
DRAGONS ON THE LAKE DRAGON BOAT PADDLE PRACTICE: 8-9 a.m. Boat launch dock at the Marina. No experience required. Wear light clothing and bring water. For more info call 541-432-1121.
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
CJD GRAND PARADE: 10 a.m.-noon. North Main Street in Joseph.
NEZ PERCE FRIENDSHIP FEAST AND TRADITIONAL DANCE: Noon-6 pm. At the arbor next to the rodeo arena in Joseph.
CJD PRCA RODEO VETERAN NIGHT: 6:30-9 p.m. Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph.
CJD AFTER PARTY WITH WHISKEY CREEK BAND: 9-11:55 p.m. Thunder Room next to Harley Tucker Arena, Joseph. Live music, drinks, dancing! 21+ event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.