ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Stacy Green will report on the activities of the Wallowa County Health Care Foundation.
LIFESTYLE WELLNESS CLASS: 5-7 p.m., Wallowa Memorial Medical Clinic, Joseph. Wednesday evenings March 16 — May 25. Presented by Dr. Emily Sheahan. For people with chronic medical diseases such as heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure or diabetes. Focusing on nutrition, exercise, sleep, decreasing stress, increasing social contacts and avoiding health risks. A supportive environment with like-minded people dealing with the same issues and wellness concerns. Call 541-426-7908 to register.
SATURDAY, MARCH 19
CORNED BEEF AND CABBAGE DINNER: 4-6 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Enjoy corned beef, cabbage, roll and dessert while listening to Irish music. Requested donation $15, children under 12 $10.
TUESDAY, MARCH 22
VIRTUAL BROWN BAG: Noon to 1 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Wallowa Songs, with songwriters Heidi Muller, Kate Power and Lennie Anderson.
QUILTING GROUP: 1-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 23
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
