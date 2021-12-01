JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 2nd St., Joseph. Thirty local artisans, crafters and small businesses. Humane Society silent auction.
SATURDAY, DEC. 4
JINGLE THRU JOSEPH HOLIDAY BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 2nd St., Joseph. Thirty local artisans, crafters and small businesses. Humane Society silent auction.
SKI, SNOWBOARD AND ICE SKATE SWAP: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Skis, boots, poles, snowboards, ski/snowboard clothing, ice skates and hockey gear. Proceeds go to Ferguson Ridge Ski Area.
INTRODUCTION TO COLLAGE WORKSHOP: 1-4 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. $45. Basic materials are provided, but participants are urged to bring imagination and any materials they find inspirational — discarded books, old magazines, photos, greeting cards, scraps of paper, buttons, old jewelry, fabric, etc. 541-432-0505.
SUNDAY, DEC. 5
LIBERTY GRANGE CHRISTMAS TREE FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. White fir trees, reasonable prices. 63848 Liberty Road, Joseph. 541-398-0026.
TUESDAY, DEC. 7
PILATES: 9-10 a.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
BICYCLE CLUB ANNUAL MEETING: 6-8 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall, Enterprise. Share your ideas for 2022, hear about progress on the Enterprise Bike Park, sign up for trail work parties, connect with other bike nerds. Bike maintenance clinic by Outlaw Motor Sports. Food and TG beer.
