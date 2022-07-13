WEDNESDAY, JULY 13
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library. Damiana Maxwell will speak about Early Childhood Intervention.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic, and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels. For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
JAMS AT TERMINAL GRAVITY: 5:30 pm. Terminal Gravity, Enterprise. Informal jam sessions from the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp at TG.
THURSDAY, JULY 14
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn. Camp instructors from the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp will perform.
COMMUNITY DANCE: 8 p.m. Wallowa Elementary School. Folk dancing for all ages. No partner or experience needed. Called by Laura Skovlin.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
FAREWELL CONCERT: 10:30 a.m. Wallowa Elementary School. Live music from the Wallowa Fiddle Tunes Camp.
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
SATURDAY, JULY 16
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts and produce.
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JULY 18
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JULY 19
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 20
SENIOR STRENGTH & STRETCH: 10 a.m. Wallowa Avenue Wellness, Joseph. Six-week series to enhance strength and increase balance. $67. 541-203-3634.
ROTARY CLUB OF WALLOWA COUNTY: Noon-1 p.m. Odd Fellows Hall next to the Enterprise Library.
WALK WITH A DOC: 12:30-1:30 p.m. Meet at the sports facility at the Jensen Ball Fields in Enterprise. Every Wednesday, Dr. Emily Sheahan will host a brief discussion around a health topic and then the group will begin a walk inside, appropriate for all fitness levels. For more info, call 541-426-7998.
WINE GLASS PAINTING: 5-7 p.m. Josephy Center. Give back to the community with your finished painted wine glass. Ages 14 and up. Free.
THURSDAY, JULY 21
COURTHOUSE CONCERT SERIES: 5:30 p.m. Courthouse gazebo and lawn.
FRIDAY, JULY 22
FAMILY CRAFTY FRIDAY: Hosted by Josephy Center. Drop in between 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. to enjoy a free craft making experience together. All materials provided.
TAMKALIKS: 7 p.m. roll call. Tamkaliks Dance Arbor, Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Wallowanezperce.org
SATURDAY, JULY 23
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. 604 N. Main, Joseph, next to Stein Distillery. Vegetable, herb and flower starts, crafts & produce.
TAMKALIKS: 9 a.m. horse procession; 1 p.m. grand entry, contest and social dancing; 7 p.m. grand entry, contest and social dancing. Tamkaliks Dance Arbor, Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Wallowanezperce.org
DISCOVERY WALKS: 9-11 a.m. Meet in the lobby of Wallowa Lake Lodge. Join Wallowology’s Nature Discovery Guide for family-friendly walks.
LOWER VALLEY FARMERS MARKET: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 110 E. First St., Wallowa. Fresh, local products in a social gathering place.
ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT AND DINNER: Two-day tourney at Alpine Meadows. Tee time at 9 am. Casino games, Calcutta auction and prizes. For info call Chad Conrad at 541-805-0362.
BLUE MOUNTAIN FIDDLE SHOW: Dinner available at 5 p.m.; show starts at 6 p.m. Hurricane Creek Grange. Play, listen or do both. $5 per person + dinner charge.
SUNDAY, JULY 24
WALLOWA LAKE CHAPEL SERVICES: 8 a.m. Wallowa County Park on the north end of Wallowa Lake. Morning prayer services are led by members of the Wallowa County Ecumenical Ministry Society.
TAMKALIKS FRIENDSHIP POTLUCK: Noon. Tamkaliks Dance Arbor, Whiskey Creek Road, Wallowa. Bring a dish to share. 2 p.m. grand entry, contest and social dancing.
ELKS GOLF TOURNAMENT: Two-day tourney at Alpine Meadows. For info call Chad Conrad at 541-805-0362.
DAY BY DAY CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 2-3:30 p.m. Joseph Community Center, 102 E. 1st St. Support group for cancer patients and loved ones.
MONDAY, JULY 25
WALLOWA COUNTY CHESS CLUB: 3:30-5:30 p.m. Josephy Center, Joseph. Free. Players of all ages and levels are welcome.
TUESDAY, JULY 26
QUILTING GROUP: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wallowa Senior Center.
WALLOWA-ABLE BALANCE CLASS: 1-2 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital classroom. Designed for older adults to focus on safe cardio, strengthening and coordination. Every Tuesday and Thursday through Sept. 15. To register, call 541-426-5314.
BUCKING HORSE STAMPEDE: 2-2:25 p.m. Watch the CJD bucking horses stampede down Main Street in Joseph.
WALLOWOLOGY ASTRONOMY OUTING: 9 p.m. 1 a.m. Beginners encouraged. Free. To sign up and receive details, preregister at info@wallowology.org.
