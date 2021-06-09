THURSDAY, JUNE 10
MOMMY AND ME: MOVE & EXPLORE: 9-10 a.m. Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. Parent participation play sessions — move and explore with music, dance, song, stretching and story. Wear comfy clothes and bring a mat and water bottle. Suggested donation: $5 per family.
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
WALLOWA COUNTY FARMERS MARKET: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Main Street in Joseph near Stein’s Distillery. Crafts, produce, homemade goods and some live music will be on tap for visitors. www.wallowacountyfarmersmarket.com, 541-426-0795 or search for “Wallowa County Farmers’ Market” on Facebook.
ALL YOU CAN EAT BREAKFAST: 7-11 a.m. Hurricane Creek Grange, at the intersection of Hurricane Creek Road and Airport Lane. Pancakes, breakfast meat, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. Requested donation: $8.
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
BREAST CANCER SUPPORT GROUP: 6 p.m. Wallowa Memorial Hospital conference room. Support, share resources, celebrate milestones and listen to speakers talk about topics relating to mastectomies and breast cancer. Everyone is welcome. Virtual link available. Preregistration required. 541-426-7919.
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
THE NEZ PERCE STORY — A WEEKLY DISCUSSION: 1 p.m. The Josephy Center for Arts and Culture. A summer-long introduction to the walwama band of the Nez Perce Indians who made the county home for millennia, before settler arrival: How did they live? When and why were they forced out? Who were Old and Young Chief Joseph? Where are the Nez Perce now? Second floor of the Josephy Center building. No fee, but donations will be appreciated. For questions, call Rich at 541-432-0505.
ONGOING
A.A. online meetings: oregonaadistrict29.org.
Building Healthy Families: 541-426-9411.
Community Connection: 541-426-3840.
Enterprise Public Library: 541-426-3906.
Fishtrap: 541-426-3623.
Hurricane Creek Grange: 541-605-8233.
Josephy Center for Arts & Culture: 541-432-0505.
Wallowa Public Library: 541-886-4265.
Wallowology: 541-263-1663.
