WALLOWA COUNTY — Firefighters completed containment lines around the spot fire that broke out near the Imnaha Grange over the weekend on the west side of the Imnaha River on the southwest portion of the Double Creek Fire, according to a Tuesday, Sept. 13, press release.

Higher relative humidity, cooler temperatures and light winds are forecast for the rest of the week, and firefighters feel confident the containment lines will limit further fire growth in that area. Unmanned Aircraft Systems — drones — and infrared flights flew overnight to check for heat around the spot fire.

