WALLOWA COUNTY — Firefighters completed containment lines around the spot fire that broke out near the Imnaha Grange over the weekend on the west side of the Imnaha River on the southwest portion of the Double Creek Fire, according to a Tuesday, Sept. 13, press release.
Higher relative humidity, cooler temperatures and light winds are forecast for the rest of the week, and firefighters feel confident the containment lines will limit further fire growth in that area. Unmanned Aircraft Systems — drones — and infrared flights flew overnight to check for heat around the spot fire.
Oregon State Fire Marshal task forces have completed their structure preparation and protection operations and were to demobilize Sept. 13.
Firefighters and OSFM personnel worked to complete structure protection efforts in the Imnaha River Woods subdivision. Firefighters used jetboats on the Snake River to reassess structure protection efforts for values along the west side of the river Sept. 12 and 13.
On the south end of the fire, crews were working toward building a direct line to the wilderness to stop the fire from spreading farther south.
Firefighters were assessing the containment line around the spot fire and mopping up and areas continuing to hold heat near the containment lines.
Much of the Imnaha corridor is in patrol status, and firefighters will remain present to address any threats to existing control features.
On the north end of the fire, crews continued to strengthen and improve an east-west line using dozers and handlines to minimize fire growth farther north.
The Double Creek Fire and the three in the Eagle Cap Wilderness all showed no growth from the Sept. 12 report.
The Double Creek Fire remained at 155,297 acres Sept. 13, and is still 15% contained with 861 personnel assigned to fully suppress it. The Sturgill Fire remains at 19,774 acres with 78 personnel assigned, the Nebo Fire is still at 12,365 acres with 56 personnel and the Goat Mountain 2 Fire is still at 531 acres with no personnel. All three wilderness fires are zero percent contained.
On the Sturgill Fire, once rappelers completed structure protection efforts at the Bear Creek Guard Station Sept. 12, they were flown out of the area to assist in other priority areas. Smokejumpers completed structure protection on the Stanley Guard Station and were to be flown out as the flying conditions improved Sept. 13. Additional resources, including several hot shot crews and a wildland fire module, were to be flown out of the area beginning Sept. 13. Crews and heavy equipment were to remain in the Lostine corridor to continue masticating fuels and creating a shaded fuel break over the next week.
Weather conditions moderated Sept. 12, with light, variable winds. Relative humidity levels rose throughout the day under mostly overcast conditions. Light winds led to another day of poor smoke dispersion. Dry rain showers, or virga, moved northeast across the area which contributed to occasional gusts with variable wind direction. Additionally, there was to be a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sept. 13-14. Generally light rainfall is expected as these showers and thunderstorms persist throughout the week, though isolated high rain amounts are possible.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air-quality advisory that is in effect until 1 p.m. Sept. 14 for Wallowa County. A smoke outlook for Northeast Oregon is available from the wildland fire air quality program at https://tinyurl.com/fireoutlookwallowa. Additional information can be found at PurpleAir website at https://tinyurl.com/purpleairwallowa.
The Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation remains in effect for Fence Creek north to Dug Bar and Freezeout south to the 39 Road. Level 2 “Get Set” is in effect for lands west of Imnaha River to Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to the intersection of power lines and Harl Butte Road, Upper and Lower Imnaha Road from Fence Creek to Freezeout and for Lostine River Road from Fir Road south to Two Pan (including all campgrounds and trailheads). Level 1 “Be Ready” is in effect for lands west of Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to the power lines and Harl Butte Road and for Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road.
