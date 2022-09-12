IMNAHA — The Imnaha Store and Tavern is the local gathering place in this unincorporated community on Wallowa County’s easternmost reaches but there weren’t many congregated there Friday, Sept. 9, as smoke descended while firefighters battled the Double Creek Fire.

As of Sept. 12, the fire had grown to 155,297 acres at just 15% contained. The containment was largely along the Imnaha River that runs alongside the tavern.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.