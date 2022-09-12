The sleep trailers in the background, which take up a large portion of the spike camp near the Imnaha Rodeo Grounds, accommodate firefighters assigned to the Double Creek Fire on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
A foil-vinyl wrap is used by Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office personnel to protect structures from embers from the fire. This hay barn is just yards from the Imnaha River where the Double Creek Fire has blackened the hillside in the background Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
The sleep trailers in the background, which take up a large portion of the spike camp near the Imnaha Rodeo Grounds, accommodate firefighters assigned to the Double Creek Fire on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
A foil-vinyl wrap is used by Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office personnel to protect structures from embers from the fire. This hay barn is just yards from the Imnaha River where the Double Creek Fire has blackened the hillside in the background Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A power company truck goes up Freezeout Road, center, amid the Double Creek Fire on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A hand line cut by hand by firefighters down a ridge to intersect with a bulldozer line helps stop the spread of the Double Creek Fire in grass Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Smoke fills the Imnaha River Valley from the Double Creek Fire on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, where tactical burning along a bulldozer line was set to stop the blaze from reaching the river.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
A hot spot smolders Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, just yards from the Imnaha River amid the Double Creek Fire.
Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain
Deer flee through the grass near the Imnaha River not far from the Double Creek Fire on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. Protecting wildlife is one of the aims of firefighters battling the blaze.
IMNAHA — The Imnaha Store and Tavern is the local gathering place in this unincorporated community on Wallowa County’s easternmost reaches but there weren’t many congregated there Friday, Sept. 9, as smoke descended while firefighters battled the Double Creek Fire.
As of Sept. 12, the fire had grown to 155,297 acres at just 15% contained. The containment was largely along the Imnaha River that runs alongside the tavern.
The Double Creek is a full-suppression fire, meaning firefighters are doing everything they can to stop its spread and any damage to people, livestock, wildlife and buildings the fire could cause.
That’s as opposed to the managed fires in the Eagle Cap Wilderness, where firefighters are doing their best to allow fire to play its natural role on the 19,774-acre Sturgill Fire and the 12,365-acre Nebo Fire. The nearby 531-acre Goat Mountain Fire 2 also is being managed by firefighters.
On Sept. 9, brothers Dan and Doug Chitwood whose mother Barbara Chitwood lives about 4 miles west of Imnaha, were sharing lunch at the tavern.
“We’re not too worried,” said Dan, who lives in Enterprise. “The smoke bothers her, but she’s lived here for more than 30 years.”
Like most of the Imnaha-area residents, the Chitwoods’ mother isn’t ready to evacuate.
“She’s not interested in evacuating right now, but we’re on standby for her,” Dan said.
He said they were in Imnaha to help repair a fire truck belonging to another brother, Darren, who was on the fireline.
The brothers agreed they’d hate to see anything happen to the tavern, local landmark that it is.
“We don’t want to see anyone’s home burned up,” Dan said.
“I think there would be a lot of people in Wallowa County who’d be disappointed if the tavern burned up,” said Doug, who lives in Lostine.
The Chitwood brothers agreed the massive Double Creek Fire was “pretty devastating,” Dan said, with Doug agreeing, calling it “a sad deal.”
But they went on with their lunch.
Mail carrier Michael Munro of Enterprise also was at the tavern Sept. 9. He regularly transports the mail from Joseph to Imnaha, but was out of work when the fire evacuations were ordered. He usually delivers mail as far upriver as the Imnaha River Woods.
“As soon as they started the evacuations, they wouldn’t let me deliver the mail,” Munro said while waiting for his lunch.
Now, area residents have to drive to Joseph to get their mail.
The woman who was busy making everyone’s lunch didn’t want to discuss the plight of the tavern.
According to a Sept. 12 press release from the combined forces of the PNW Type 2 team, the Oregon Department of Forestry, the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office and the USDA Forest Service, firefighters and air resources continued efforts to contain a fire that spotted across the west bank of the Imnaha River, with aircraft dropping 56 loads of retardant since it was discovered Sept. 10.
OSFM forces were working to protect structures along Big Sheep Creek and other crews were working to connect hand lines to stop fire growth along the west side of the Imnaha River. Efforts continue along the north side of the Double Creek to implement a fireline on the ridges there.
Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders are in effect for Fence Creek north to Dug Bar and Freezeout south to the 39 Road. Level 2 “Get Set” is in effect for lands west of the Imnaha River to Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to the intersection of power lines and Harl Butte Road; Upper and Lower Imnaha Road from Fence Creek to Freezeout; and for Lostine River Road from Fir Road south to Two Pan (including all campgrounds and trailheads). Level 1 “Be Ready” is in effect for lands west of Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to power lines and Harl Butte Road and for Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road.
A chance of showers beginning late Sept. 12 was forecast, but widespread rain was not expected. Winds were expected to be light and variable throughout the week.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air-quality advisory that was in effect at least until 2 p.m. Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.