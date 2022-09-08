SALEM — To boost capacity ahead of forecasted east winds and heightened wildfire conditions, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal has ordered three Washington task forces from Snohomish, King, Pierce, Kitsap, Chelan and Clark counties through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

The State Fire Marshal said in a press release on Thursday, Sept. 8, that one Washington task force will be assigned to the Double Creek Fire in Wallowa County. while two task forces will be pre-positioned in Wasco and Lane counties. The added resources will give the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System added capacity to respond quickly should a fire happen and support local fire agencies.

