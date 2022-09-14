IMNAHA — What do you do when your hitch in the military fighting for your country is up? Take on a new fight, against wildfires.
At least that’s what the members of the Umatilla Veterans Crew are doing battling the Double Creek Fire near Imnaha.
“There’s the camaraderie because all of us have been in the service,” said Niko Plasket, of Manteca, California.
Plasket was one of a 20-person crew that primarily serves as a fuels reduction crew, but also is available during fire season as a wildland firefighting crew. The vets also do other work as opportunities arise to support other programs throughout the season, such as trails, wildlife, fisheries and timber, according to the group’s website.
On Friday, Sept. 9, Plasket and a half dozen other veterans from all branches of the military were on the fire line battling the Double Creek Fire. They were taking a break from mop-up work along the Upper Imnaha Road just yards from the Imnaha River about 12 miles upriver from Imnaha.
The vets said they do 14-day stretches — 11 days on and three off — for six-month tours. Each day it’s 16 hours on and eight off. The vets and several hundred other firefighters rest, eat and clean up at the spike camp near the rodeo grounds in Imnaha when they don’t go back to the main fire camp at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds in Joseph.
During the other six months they go home to visit family or hang out with each other at the bunkhouse in the Umatilla National Forest.
“A lot of us can’t afford to go home,” Warren Bryant, of Grants Pass, said.
Nicholas Mejia, of New Jersey, may be one of those. But he also has decided he prefers the West.
“I went back to Jersey and hated it,” he said. “It’s like Narnia out here. … There’s not a lot of wild land in New Jersey.”
Austin Weldon, who is from northern Georgia, agreed.
“It just doesn’t make sense to go back,” he said.
One might think doing such a strenuous and dangerous job would be well compensated and that would be a strong motivator to stay on the job.
“It’s definitely not for the pay,” said Tyler Harmon, of Covington, Virginia. “It’s really hard work and long hours.”
The veterans retain some of the familiarity from their military days.
Kyle Dewey, of Everett, Washington, had been a corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mejia served under Dewey as a private first class, and now Dewey is Mejia’s supervisor on the fire crew.
“He was my boss in the Marine Corps and now he’s my boss again,” Mejia said with a laugh.
To be eligible for the crew, an individual must have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, including Guard and Reserves, and have an honorable discharge, according to the website.
The duties of this position require the crew member meets prescribed physical requirements at arduous levels. To meet that level, the veteran must be able to walk 3 miles within 45 minutes while carrying 45 pounds.
In addition, crew members are expected to:
• Be a U.S. citizen, national or lawful permanent resident.
• Complete a health screening questionnaire.
• Possess a valid driver’s license, clean driving record and ability to provide documentation.
• Possess a high school diploma or equivalent, or commit to earning one prior to receiving an education award.
• Commit to full term of service for which applying.
• Pass national FBI fingerprint check.
Training for the veterans involves an introduction to the Incident Command System, and courses on human factors in the Wildland Fire Service, firefighter training, introduction to wildland fire behavior, the use of portable pumps and water and the use of wildland fire chain saws.
But the experience is more than just about fighting fires.
“A lot of us came out of the military and didn’t know what to do with ourselves,” Bryant said.
“Our crew brings in 10 new veterans to show them a new career path once you get out of the service,” Plasket said.
But it’s not all just hard work, and the vets realize this.
“It’s a lot of fun,” one said. “It’s exciting, beneficial work.”
To learn more about the Umatilla Veterans Crew, visit https://tinyurl.com/veteranscrew.
