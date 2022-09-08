comish 090722 3834.jpg

Jason Loomis, right, of the Pacific Northwest Team 2 that's in Wallowa County to battle the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wildnerness fires, gives a briefing on the fires Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — The weather over the next couple of days and the prospect of rain next week were bright spots in the battle against wildfires in Wallowa County, the Board of Commissioners was told at its meeting Wednesday, Sept. 7.

“Over the next 48-72 hours, we could be in the control mode” on the Double Creek Fire raging south of Imnaha, said Jason Loomis of the Pacific Northwest Type 2 team assembled to battle it and the Eagle Cap Wilderness blazes.

