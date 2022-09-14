ENTERPRISE — Containment of the Double Creek Fire increased from 15% to 22% Tuesday, Sept. 13, amid lower temperatures, higher relative humidity and precipitation, according to a press release early Sept. 14.
Crews on the Nebo Fire continued chipping along the 39 and 3925 roads. Firefighters and heavy equipment worked on a shaded fuel break in the Lostine corridor.
The lightning-caused Double Creek Fire is now at 157,088 acres, up from 155,297 acres with 842 personnel assigned to fully suppress the blaze. Firefighters continued work to improve the containment line around the spot fire along the southwest bank of the Imnaha River, but were unable to finish firing operations from indirect line on the north side of the spot fire due to the weather.
Firefighters working in the Snake River patrolled the area looking for any remaining heat.
The increase in containment occurred in this area, and firefighters anticipate more containment in the coming days.
On Sept. 14, firefighters on the northern end of the fire will add control features to limit fire spread to the north. Firefighters working in the Imnaha corridor Sept. 14 will patrol along the western edge of the fire and address any hot spots. On the southern end of the fire, crews will continue to build a handline to the wilderness boundary.
The three Eagle Cap Wilderness fires are being managed to protect public and private infrastructure, while playing a natural role within designated wilderness.
The Sturgill Fire, at 20,036 acres, has 75 personnel assigned. The weather and poor flying conditions Sept. 13 prevented two smokejumper crews from being flown out of the fire area. Firefighters and heavy equipment continued working on a shaded fuel break in the Lostine corridor. With improved flying conditions, smokejumpers there will be flown from their worksites later Sept. 14. Crews and heavy equipment will remain in the Lostine corridor to continue masticating fuels and creating a shaded fuel break.
The Nebo Fire, at 12,563 acres, has 55 personnel assigned, who continued chipping along the 39 and 3925 roads Sept. 13 to remove available fuels. More than 2.5 miles of chipping has been completed. On Sept. 14, crews were to continue to chip the remaining three miles along the road system. Some resources will be reassigned to higher-priority areas beginning Sept. 14.
The Goat Mountain 2 Fire remains the smallest blaze at 535 acres with no personnel assigned. Activity on the fire is minimal. It is being monitored by air as smoke and weather permit.
Showers and thunderstorms lingered throughout the area most of Sept. 13, with rain amounts that varied from 0.1 to 0.5 inches across the four fires. For the remainder of the week, temperatures are expected to continue to decrease and relative humidity values will increase. Winds will remain light and variable.
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality’s air-quality advisory remains in effect until Sept. 16, with potential to extend through the weekend for Wallowa County. A smoke outlook for Northeast Oregon is available from the wildland fire air quality program at https://tinyurl.com/fireoutlookwallowa. Additional information can be found at PurpleAir website at https://tinyurl.com/purpleairwallowa.
Evacuation orders also remain in effect. Level 3 “Go Now” is in effect for Fence Creek north to Dug Bar and Freezeout south to the 39 Road. Level 2 “Get Set” is in effect for lands west of Imnaha River to Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to the intersection of powerlines and Harl Butte Road; Upper and Lower Imnaha Road from Fence Creek to Freezeout; and for Lostine River Road from Fir Road south to Two Pan (including all campgrounds and trailheads). Level 1 “Be Ready” is in effect for lands west of Bear Gulch Road, south of Highway 350 to powerlines and Harl Butte Road, and for Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.