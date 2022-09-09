JOSEPH — About 70 Wallowa County residents showed up in person with more online Thursday, Sept. 8, for the latest briefing at the Joseph Community Events Center on progress to battle the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires.
The Double Creek Fire has grown to 101,179 acres, said Carly Reed, a public information officer for the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Sturgill Fire has grown to 18,715 acres, she said. The Nebo Fire remains the same as at the 8 a.m. briefing — 10,891 acres — as does the Goat Mountain 2 Fire at 374 acres.
When asked his opinion on containing the fires or if the Double Creek will consume everything between the Imnaha and the Snake rivers, Brian Loomis of the OSFM said, “You’ve got to be careful with opinions.”
However, he emphasized the difficulty firefighters are facing in cutting bulldozer lines east to west in the Imnaha Canyonlands where the ridges run north to south.
“It’ll be very difficult to turn the corner and go across those ridges,” he said. “We’re not just the No. 1 fire in the Northwest. We’re the No. 1 fire in the nation. … Those are the facts, not opinion.”
He said about 800 firefighters are working the blazes.
Reed said the Double Creek Fire nearly doubled in size in recent days largely because of the high winds that hit the area Sept. 7. She said the grasslands in the area burn quickly, but also go out quickly, accounting for the rapid expansion of the burn. In the timber areas of the wilderness fires, she said, they burn slower and hotter.
The team members emphasized that they want to allow fire to play its natural role in the wilderness, but they have placed the Double Creek Fire — with its many more structures — in “full-suppression mode.”
Brandon Lewis, an operations section chief for the Pacific Northwest Team 2 that is in charge of fighting the fires, gave details on plans to battle each of the blazes in the coming days.
He said plans are to keep a close eye on the southern flank of the Double Creek to prevent it from moving farther south, to keep the western perimeter along the Imnaha River secure with dozer activity and back burning and to use water-borne resources in the Snake River to secure the eastern flank.
It’s the northern flank that remains the problem. As Loomis said, the north-south ridges there prove the major difficulty. He said the team even pulled out firefighters because of the danger of them getting caught.
On the Sturgill Fire, Lewis said, the map shows a large area, but it’s not as bad as that makes it appear.
There, he said, “fire is doing a good job of playing its natural role.”
The high winds of Sept. 7, while they added to the expansion of the wilderness fires, didn’t cause them to explode as rapidly as the Double Creek Fire.
The strategy on the Nebo Fire is to keep it away from National Forest Road 39 and away from the Imnaha River.
He said chances for success are largely dependent on wind and other weather conditions in coming days.
A press release on road closures handed out at the briefing had the entire town of Imnaha north to the Snake River at Dug Bar and south to Highway 39 as Level 3 — evacuate the area.
Level 2 — get set to leave — included the Lostine River Road from Fir Road south to Two Pan including all campgrounds and trailheads. Level 1 — be ready to leave — is Lostine River Road from Highway 82 to Fir Road.
