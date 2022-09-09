2briefing 3860.jpg

A representative of the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office speaks Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, during a briefing on the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires at the Joseph Community Events Center.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

JOSEPH — About 70 Wallowa County residents showed up in person with more online Thursday, Sept. 8, for the latest briefing at the Joseph Community Events Center on progress to battle the Double Creek and Eagle Cap Wilderness fires.

The Double Creek Fire has grown to 101,179 acres, said Carly Reed, a public information officer for the Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office. The Sturgill Fire has grown to 18,715 acres, she said. The Nebo Fire remains the same as at the 8 a.m. briefing — 10,891 acres — as does the Goat Mountain 2 Fire at 374 acres.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.