ENTERPRISE — Winding Waters Medical Clinic has received a $100,000 grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation to help with the construction of the clinic’s new facility in Wallowa.

The grant, one of 15 “Large Impact Grants” from the foundation, will help cover the costs of the construction of Winding Waters’ Wallowa Integrated Primary Care Clinic, a 6,480-square-foot facility at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Highway 82 in Wallowa. This new facility will host medical, dental and mental health providers, as well as a retail pharmacy and community meeting space.

