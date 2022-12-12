ENTERPRISE — Winding Waters Medical Clinic has received a $100,000 grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation to help with the construction of the clinic’s new facility in Wallowa.
The grant, one of 15 “Large Impact Grants” from the foundation, will help cover the costs of the construction of Winding Waters’ Wallowa Integrated Primary Care Clinic, a 6,480-square-foot facility at the intersection of West Seventh Street and Highway 82 in Wallowa. This new facility will host medical, dental and mental health providers, as well as a retail pharmacy and community meeting space.
“Our team and our patients are immensely grateful for the support of the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation,” said Winding Waters CEO Nic Powers. “Our temporary medical clinic in the Telephone Building, owned by Nora Hawkins, is already making a difference in Wallowa. This new clinic will provide access to our full range of services five days a week and will bring more family-wage jobs to Wallowa.”
Winding Waters Medical Clinic is a locally governed nonprofit Community Health Center serving Wallowa County. Winding Waters provides comprehensive medical, dental, mental health, pharmacy, and alternative and complementary care at locations in Wallowa, Enterprise, and Joseph, including at Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
For decades, Winding Waters provided care in Wallowa, but couldn’t sustain a satellite clinic as a private, physician-owned practice. In 2015, thanks to efforts from doctors Keith DeYoung, Renee Grandi and Liz Powers, as well as a founding board of directors, the clinic became a nonprofit and also earned Community Health Center status. This allowed Winding Waters to begin planning a return to Wallowa, and earlier this year, construction began on the new clinic location.
The Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation was established by the Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in agreement with Ascension Health and RCCH Healthcare Partners after the sale of St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston in 2017. The foundation administers a $25 million endowment to benefit the health needs in the nine-county region, including Wallowa, that the hospital once served.
In the 2017 sale, Ascension Health, the largest nonprofit care system in the United States, sold the hospital to RCCH Healthcare Partners of Tennessee, a for-profit company. Creation of the foundation was one of the conditions Wasden required for the sale to proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.