The Wallowa Lake Dam was well on its way to holding a full lake in June, despite a drought declaration by the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners. Drought remains a concern that will be discussed by Winter Fishtrap this month.
ENTERPRISE — We hear about drought in the West all the time and now it's our turn to talk about it as a community, said Fishtrap Director Mike Midlo. Fishtrap will host an online conference Jan. 22 and 29, according to a press release.
Winter Fishtrap: Drought will be held on two consecutive Saturdays at 10 a.m.
Registration costs $50, or $45 for Fishtrappers. Student registration is $20.
“As of August 2021, 99 percent of the United States west of the Rockies was in drought, as severe a measurement as any in the historical record,” Midlo quoted Sierra Magazine.
But now, how did we get here? And where do we go from here?
Winter Fishtrap will explore drought as it relates to the environment, the economy, socio-economic justice, cultures and the ultimate future of the American West. Guests include rural land use and water policy expert, Hannah Gosnel, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute; Erica Fleishman, of Oregon State University; research fellow Kyle Hogrefe; Wallowa County rancher Dan Probert; and Katy Nesbitt, who will lead a panel discussion from local and regional experts.
On Jan. 22 there will be an online discussion with Fleishman on the causes and consequences of aridification across the West and some of the surprising ways in which natural and agricultural systems can adapt to these trends.
On Jan. 29, the panel will discuss agriculture, timber and tourism, as Nesbitt moderates
with rural land use and water policy expert Hannah Gosnel, Hogrefe and Probert in addition to local farmers, ranchers and regional experts.
Winter Fishtrap: Drought is sponsored by Alder Slope Nursery, Avella Orchard, The Bookloft, Diane Daggett at Ruby Peak Realty, Genuine Wallowa County, The Gold Room, Greater Hells Canyon Council, Ground and Sky Health, Sei Mee Tea, Terminal Gravity Brewing Company, Wallowa County Grain Growers and Wallowa Resources.
Learn more about Winter Fishtrap: Drought and register at Fishtrap.org.
