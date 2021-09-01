JOSEPH — We often hear of people sentenced to “community service” for convictions of minor offenses. But just what does that look like?
On Saturday, Aug. 14, a crew of a half-dozen workers did their community service by helping clean up downtown Joseph and weeding the flower beds there.
“They’re paying back the community,” said Deputy Eric Madsen, of the Parole and Probation Division of Wallowa County Community Corrections, who was supervising the crew.
He said the work crew members aren’t “hardened criminals,” just people who “just made a bad choice” and the community service was their sentence.
Work crews help doing a variety of jobs around communities in the county. They can be found doing things like picking up trash along the highways and earlier this year helped rebuild the bleachers in the Wallowa County Fairgrounds grandstand.
“We’re not trying to demean them,” Madsen said, as he got down on his knees working alongside a crew member.
Dennis Welch, Parks Department lead for Joseph, said the labor of the work crew comes in particularly handy, as it’s been difficult getting people to either volunteer or to take advantage of a paid job for which he has funds in his budget.
“We just can’t get them” to come to work, he said. “Unemployment’s just too good.”
Welch said it’s been about five years since he’s had county work crews helping. At one point, several business owners complained about having “convicts” working outside their businesses, which he understands, but believes it shouldn’t be a problem.
“I’m really glad they’re back,” Welch said. “I’m lacking employees and they really help.”
