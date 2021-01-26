ENTERPRISE — Two workshops focused on creating a productive and inclusive workplace culture will be hosted next month by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District is hosting, according to a press release.
The workshops are designed to be effective for business owners, nonprofit and government employers, team leaders and human relations staff. Those interested can sign up for one or both workshops.
Cost for the series of 2 workshops is $40. One workshop costs $15-$25. Additional participants from the same organization are charged $25 for both or $10-$20 for one.
Jennifer Coyne, CEO and majority owner of The PEAK Fleet will present and facilitate these workshops. The PEAK Fleet is an organizational development company. Coyne is the leader of a woman-owned business, CPA and credentialed project management professional. She combines these skills and experiences to bring a balanced perspective on creating employee engagement and high-performing teams. Over the past 20 years, she developed a highly successful track record of team leadership in the high-tech and financial-services industries. Her experience creating and delivering organizational and leadership training and development spans two decades, which she now leverages to create the unique, provocative, and thought-leading products and services for The PEAK Fleet.
The first workshop will be from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 11 and is called Designing an Irresistible Workplace. It outlines an effective framework for creating highly cohesive teams and a workplace in which employees feel engaged and valued. It will teach how to sustain a values-based culture, increase trusting relationships and create a trusting team environment.
Topics include:
• The future of work.
• The organizational culture journey.
• Team purpose and mission.
• Vulnerability-based trust.
• Diversity, equity and inclusion overview.
• Latest compensation and benefits research.
• Commitment via “gives and gets.”
Each participant who registers by Sunday, Jan. 31, will receive a set of “values cards” to use during the workshop.
The second workshop, Building Inclusive Work Environments, will be from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
Operations with high diversity are 15-35% more likely to outperform their peers. Participants learn a framework to foster the type of inclusive environment that enables high engagement and improved business results.
Participants will:
• Discuss business benefits of diversity.
• Learn a framework for inclusive culture.
• Practice inclusive behaviors.
• Recognize biased mindsets.
• Create a customized team action plan.
Visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/workplaceworkshops or the upcoming events page at www.neoedd.org to register.
