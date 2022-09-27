WALLOWA COUNTY — An army is assaulting Northeastern Oregon — armyworms, that is. And they’re wreaking havoc with grass crops such as timothy grass, one of the most common hay crops in Wallowa County.
Pete Schreder, the Oregon State University Extension livestock range and natural resource agent for the county, said Thursday, Sept. 22, that the worms are not just in Wallowa County, but also have been reported in Baker and Union counties.
Two different types
Schreder said that of the two recognized types of armyworms, there is the “true” armyworm, which generally attacks in late spring, and the fall armyworm, which attacks in late summer and early fall. He said specimens have been sent to a laboratory at OSU and he is awaiting the lab’s report.
“From visual and expert opinion, it looks like the fall armyworm,” he said.
Schreder said it’s primarily grasses the worms are going after; they avoid dry wheat and legumes. Thus, with the widespread wheat crops now dry and being harvested, they are not tempting to the worms.
“They seem to like the fresh, green growth in the timothy,” he said. “They prefer the young, tender growth on timothy and irrigated grass pastures.”
Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash brought up the subject at the Wednesday, Sept. 21, Board of Commissioners meeting. He agreed with Schreder about the type of crops the worms go after.
Nash said the worms have “done some substantial damage to late-season grasses. It’s a phenomenon that we’ve not really dealt with before.”
He said he’s done some research on the worms.
“There are about 240 different species of grass they’ll go for,” he said.
Schreder said the worms gobble up the crops quickly.
“Basically, they defoliate them. They eat the leaves, strip the leaves,” he said. “And they do it in a hurry.”
Extent of damage
Schreder said it’s too early to determine the extent of the damage caused by the worms. He said he and Nash have talked about the problem to get a handle on the economic losses experienced by farmers in the county. They’ve also talked to the Natural Resource Conservation Service about a disaster program that agency may have available.
“That’s in the works as we try to gather information,” Schreder said. “People are still reeling from the effects. But they’re still active.”
Individual farmers have reported losses due to the worms.
“They’re everywhere,” said Scott Shear, who farms near Joseph.
Dan Butterfield, of Butterfield Farms near Joseph, said his farm got hit hard but it just forced him to cut sooner.
“We could find armyworms everywhere we looked,” Butterfield said. “We were fairly well into our harvest, so we just accelerated our cut.”
He said that normally they cut about 50 acres a day. Because of the urgency created by the worms, they ended up cutting 220 acres in two days and cut three days early.
“We cut everything,” he said. “There was the option to cut or to spray so we cut.”
He said the spray option came with a drawback in that after spraying, a farmer must wait seven days before harvesting. Also, he said he's heard that spraying is only moderately successful.
“It doesn’t get all of them,” he said.
Butterfield said his brother, Mark Butterfield, also got hit hard and cut early.
“He said after three days it was wiping them out so they cut it,” Dan Butterfield said.
Mark Butterfield said Monday, Sept. 26, that he lost one 40-acre field of Timothy.
“They took the whole field," he said. "We sprayed it and they still took the whole field.”
As president of the Wallowa County Haygrowers, Mark Butterfield has a bit of a handle on how the worms are affecting the county.
“It sounds like just about everybody has 'em to some extent or another,” he said.
He added that growers are counting on the killing frost to end the plague.
“But I don’t even see that in the near forecast,” he said.
Kevin Melville, of Cornerstone Farms Joint Venture, owned and operated by the Melville family, said the worms wiped out one small field of timothy on their property. But the Melvilles don’t grow a lot of grass.
The Melvilles said that 20-30 years ago, they experienced what they believed was an occurrence of the worms, but they don’t appear to be a regular event nor is it widespread.
Schreder said the worms were first reported in the county in late August in the Lostine area.
Cody Tippett was reportedly the first and was hit hard, Dan Butterfield said. Tippett was unavailable for comment.
“We have it from the Upper Valley to the Lower Valley and usually by the time a guy sees that they have the worm in their pasture or hay ground the damage is done,” Nash said.
Winning the battle
Like most plagues farmers face, the battle against armyworms is not a lost cause.
But Schreder and the farmers he works with still aren’t sure how the pests arrived.
“I haven’t dealt with them much, so I’m still learning as we go,” Schreder said.
He and Nash agreed that the worms could have come either via moths that lay thousands of eggs or simply were dropped on the region by a low-pressure system. Schreder said a significant increase in the moths had not been detected prior to detecting the worms.
“They probably came here with some of those southern atmospheric lows that we’ve gotten,” Nash said.
He said that in the Midwest, they have storms and actually get small fish blown in with the weather.
“It’s a strange phenomenon,” he said.
The worms do attract masses of blackbirds that can be seen lined up on power lines or irrigation lines and occasionally swoop down on a field to feast on the worms.
“Blackbirds are eating the heck out of them,” Nash said. “You see massive flocks of blackbirds.”
Shear said the swarms of blackbirds help a little.
“But I wouldn’t count on them,” he said.
Spraying, harvesting and a hard freeze are the most effective to rid fields of the pests.
“There are some sprays that have shown some promise but it comes with a cost,” Nash said.
The commissioner said there’s still a lot that’s not known about the worms.
“We don’t if this is our reality, if this is going to be cyclical,” he said. “They definitely will freeze out. We need 28 degrees for a sustained amount of time in order to have a killing frost. … It’s one of those things that’s kind of a catch 22 — you freeze your crop back, it quits growing. You freeze your bug back and it quits eating.”
Schreder urged farmers and others to keep a close eye on irrigated pastures where the worms are likely to show up.
“Awareness is probably the biggest key right now,” he said.
But farmers like Dan Butterfield aren’t going to be taken by surprise again, as they were this year.
It was a total surprise,” he said. “One thing’s for sure, we’ll be watching for them next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.