Enterprise, OR — It was a record setting evening for Wallowa Resources (WR) at their 11th annual Barn Dance and Auction held at The Blue Barn in Joseph, OR on August 24th. The sold out event raised just over $80,000 towards WR youth programs and general support to WR initiatives in Wallowa County and northeastern Oregon. The Barn Dance also provided an opportunity to pay tribute to former teacher and County Commissioner Ben Boswell and his Memorial Fund which supports the East Moraine Campaign; Doug McDaniel, one of the founding members of Wallowa Resources and his incredible legacy of natural resource stewardship in Wallowa County; and Bruce Dunn, the former managing Forester for RY Timber, elected County Commissioner and chair of the Natural Resource Advisory Committee. During the dance, County Commissioner Susan Roberts along with Jane Dunn awarded the first ever Bruce Dunn Memorial Scholarship to Cody Irish, a Wallowa County native and former participant of WR youth programs, who is returning to OSU this fall as a senior pursing a forestry engineering and civil engineering degree. The Wallowa Resources Board also took the opportunity to recognize and thank Executive Director, Nils Christoffersen, for his 20 years of service to the organization and this community. The night ended on a high note as the band Clyde and the Countryside Ride, gave dancers the tunes they needed to keep the dance floor busy. Wallowa Resources would like to thank all of those that attended, donated money or items for the auction, and made this night such a huge success.
